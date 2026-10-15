Jio Platforms to Reliance Power: A look at India's 10 biggest IPOs

Jio Platforms Ltd, the digital and telecom arm of Reliance Industries, is gearing up for a historic initial public offering valued at Rs 30,213 crore, poised to become India's largest-ever public issue and reshape the country's capital market landscape.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Jio Platforms Ltd's proposed Rs 30,213-crore IPO is set to become India's largest public issue, exceeding Hyundai Motor India's Rs 27,870-crore offering.

The IPO for Jio Platforms is scheduled to open from October 21-23, with a price band of Rs 1,065-1,119 per share, valuing the company at Rs 10.3 lakh crore at the top end.

Other significant IPOs in India include National Stock Exchange (NSE), Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), and One97 Communications (Paytm).

The article also highlights major follow-on public offers (FPOs), with Vodafone Idea's Rs 18,000-crore FPO in April 2024 being the largest.

Jio Platforms, the digital and telecom arm of Reliance Industries, is set to make history with its proposed Rs 30,213-crore initial public offering (IPO), which would be the country's largest-ever public issue, surpassing Hyundai Motor India's Rs 27,870-crore offering in 2024.

The IPO, scheduled to open for subscription on October 21 and close on October 23, has a fixed price band of Rs 1,065-1,119 per share. At the top-end of the price band, the company is valued at Rs 10.3 lakh crore.

India's Top IPOs by Issue Size

Here is a look at the 10 biggest IPOs in India by issue size:

Jio Platforms -- Rs 30,213 crore (2026, proposed)

The digital services firm is set to top the list with its proposed IPO. Operating in the telecom and digital services space, Jio Platforms has built an ecosystem spanning connectivity and digital platforms.

If completed at the proposed size, the offering would become India's largest-ever IPO.

Hyundai Motor India -- Rs 27,870 crore (2024)

The Indian subsidiary of South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co raised Rs 27,870 crore through its IPO in October 2024.

The issue was entirely an offer for sale (OFS), allowing the parent company to divest a portion of its stake.

National Stock Exchange (NSE) -- Rs 22,569 crore (2026)

The country's leading stock exchange launched its IPO in September 2026.

The IPO was entirely an OFS by existing shareholders, with no fresh issue of shares.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) -- Rs 21,000 crore (2022)

India's largest insurer by assets launched its IPO in May 2022.

The issue was an OFS by the government, which diluted a portion of its stake in the state-owned insurer.

LIC's listing marked one of the biggest divestment exercises in the country's capital market history

Other Major Public Issues

One97 Communications (Paytm) -- Rs 18,300 crore (2021)

The digital payments and financial services company, which operates under the Paytm brand, raised Rs 18,300 crore through its IPO in November 2021.

The offering comprised a fresh issue of shares and an OFS by existing shareholders.

Tata Capital -- Rs 15,512 crore (2025)

The non-banking financial company launched its maiden public offering in October 2025.

The issue comprised both a fresh issue of shares and an OFS, combining fundraising for the company with partial stake sales by existing shareholders.

Coal India -- Rs 15,200 crore (2010)

The state-owned coal producer raised around Rs 15,200 crore through its IPO in October 2010.

The offering was part of the government's divestment programme and brought the world's largest coal-producing company to the stock market.

HDB Financial Services -- Rs 12,500 crore (2025)

HDB Financial Services launched its Rs 12,500-crore IPO in June 2025.

The offering was to comply with the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) listing mandate for large upper-layer NBFCs (non banking financial company).

LG Electronics India -- Rs 11,607 crore (2025)

LG Electronics India Ltd, the Indian arm of South Korea's LG conglomerate, floated its Rs 11,607 crore public issue in October 2025. The issue was completely an OFS.

Reliance Power -- Rs 11,563 crore (2008)

Reliance Power, part of the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group at the time, raised around Rs 11,563 crore through its IPO in January 2008.

Understanding FPOs

Apart from IPOs, India's primary market has also witnessed large follow-on public offers (FPOs), through which already-listed companies raise additional capital.

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd launched Rs 18,000-crore FPO in April 2024, making it the largest FPO in India.

Private sector lender Yes Bank had raised Rs 15,000 crore through an FPO in July 2020.

While IPOs mark a company's entry into the stock market, FPOs enable listed companies to raise additional funds from investors.