Jio Platforms flags satcom as potential disruptor, but doubts its scale in India

Jio Platforms has expressed doubts about the scalability and price competitiveness of satellite broadband services in India's affordable and connected market, even as it develops its own satellite constellation solutions and identifies the technology as a potential disruptor.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Jio Platforms Limited (JPL) is developing indigenous satellite constellation network and ground station infrastructure for connectivity, especially in remote areas.

JPL believes satellite-based connectivity is unlikely to scale significantly in India due to rapidly strengthening fixed wireless access (FWA) deployment and competitive pricing.

Satellite technology is not expected to compete with FWA on pricing, with international satellite broadband plans being significantly more expensive than Indian alternatives.

JPL cautioned that administrative allocation of satellite spectrum in India lowers entry barriers for satellite broadband providers, creating direct competition with Jio's existing services.

The company acknowledged risks that if satellite solutions scale faster or become more cost-effective, Jio's current offerings may become less competitive.

Jio Platforms Limited (JPL), the parent of India's no. 1 telecom carrier Reliance Jio, said satellite broadband services were unlikely to gain scale in India's connected and affordable market, even as it flagged emergence of more competitive satellite broadband services as a potential disruptor in digital connectivity and one of the key risks to its business.

In its red herring prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday, JPL said it was developing satellite constellation-based connectivity solutions, would seek satellite spectrum under the administrative allocation of spectrum and may enter into strategic partnerships for the same.

JPL's Satellite Connectivity Plans

"We are evaluating the development of indigenous satellite constellation network and ground station infrastructure to provide satellite connectivity, especially for remote areas.

"We are also evaluating partnerships with leading global constellation providers to accelerate service availability," it added.

JPL also mentioned that satellite-based connectivity was unlikely to scale significantly in India's current connectivity landscape, because of rapidly strengthening fixed wireless access (FWA) deployment that offers fibre-like performance with relatively low installation and usage costs for consumers.

Even by pricing, the service was unlikely to pose any competition.

"Satellite technology is not likely to be able to compete with FWA on pricing (especially with UBR-based FWA, which is even cheaper than 5G FWA).

"For example, Starlink's entry-level fixed broadband plans in the USA are priced at about Rs 4,800 (about $55) per month, and in most African countries are priced at Rs 2,500-Rs 4,500 ($28-50) per month.

"However, satellites could remain relevant for specialised use cases in remote or hard-to-reach locations where terrestrial rollout is challenging," it added.

Competition and Regulatory Landscape

JPL's planned satellite broadband services with 1,600-strong low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation will be separate from Jio Satellite Communications, which has a joint venture with global satellite provider SES, for middle earth orbit satellite services, and has already secured permissions.

Elon Musk's Starlink and Bharti group backed Eutelsat OneWeb have also applied for permissions to begin commercial services in India.

All three are awaiting security clearances from the government.

The company, however, cautioned that spectrum used for satellites was being allocated on an administrative basis in India, unlike terrestrial spectrum that was auctioned and locked to individual operators, which lowered entry barriers into the Indian market and created direct competition with Jio's fiber broadband, FWA and AirFiber services.

This was particularly the case with enterprise and government connectivity segments and in rural, underserved areas, where mobile connectivity is capital intensive or logistically challenging.

Impact of Administrative Spectrum Allocation

"This administrative allocation framework may lower entry economics for satellite-based broadband service providers, including operators of low-earth orbit and non-geostationary satellite orbit constellations, when compared to existing digital connectivity players, which are required to acquire spectrum through auctions," the company said in the RHP.

Satellite spectrum, the company added, was generally a shared resource, managed globally by the International Telecommunication Union and, therefore, not completely owned by any company.

"Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the competitive advantages our JioFiber, JioAirFiber, and UBR-based fixed wireless access services currently enjoy vis-à-vis this technology will continue in the future.

"If satellite solutions scale faster than expected, become more cost effective, or are adopted by competitors to address coverage gaps and enterprise or government use cases, our current offerings may become less competitive and require additional investments and increased costs," the company cautioned.

While JPL noted that the company was building its own satellite broadband providing constellation network, it also cautioned that the company "cannot assure you whether we would be able to deploy our satellite-based connectivity solutions in a timely manner, or at all, or in a manner which is competitive with alternative offerings in the market, or procure necessary regulatory approvals in time, or at all."