Jio to develop sovereign LEO satellite constellation, partner global providers

Jio Platforms, led by managing director Akash Ambani, is set to revolutionise India's connectivity landscape by developing a sovereign Low Earth Orbit satellite constellation and forging global partnerships to bring internet access to the nation's most remote regions.

IMAGE: A satellite model is placed on a picture of Earth in this illustration. Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points Jio Platforms is evaluating the development of a sovereign Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation to connect remote parts of India.

The company will also partner with leading global constellation providers by leasing satellite capacity to accelerate service availability.

Jio is building its own ground station infrastructure in India to support both partner constellations and future indigenous satellites.

This dual approach aims to meet India's connectivity needs faster and establish an Indian satellite broadband platform of global scale.

The initiative seeks to strengthen India's 'Atmanirbharta' (self-reliance) in space and position the country on the global satellite broadband services map.

After taking the lead in the telecom services segment on the ground, IPO-bound Jio is now looking to step up its game in connectivity from the skies with indigenous communications satellites, Jio Platforms managing director Akash Ambani said on Friday.

At present, the satellite communications segment is dominated by foreign companies like Elon Musk-led Starlink and French service provider Eutelsat.

Connecting Remote India from the Skies

"Jio connected India on the ground. Now, we must connect India from the skies.

"There are still remotest villages, island communities, and border outposts where the Jio network cannot reach. For them, satellite connectivity will be the bridge to the rest of India.

"Jio is evaluating the development of a sovereign Low Earth Orbit satellite constellation for India," Ambani said.

While speaking at the 49th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries Limited, he said Jio is also partnering with a global constellation for leasing satellite capacity.

Dual Approach for Accelerated Service

"We are also partnering with the leading global constellation providers by leasing satellite capacity, so that we can accelerate service availability while building our own long-term sovereign capability.

"This dual approach will enable Jio to meet India's connectivity needs faster, while laying the foundation for the Indian satellite broadband platform of global scale," Ambani said.

He said Jio is also building its own ground station infrastructure in India that will support the company's partner constellations, as well as its own future satellites, creating an end-to-end satellite broadband ecosystem from space to ground.

"With this initiative, Jio is strengthening India's Atmanirbharta in space, placing India firmly on the global satellite broadband services map. All these initiatives show that the best of Jio is yet to come," Ambani said.