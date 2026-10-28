Jio Platforms makes grand debut, shares surge over 21% on exchanges

Jio Platforms, the digital services powerhouse backed by Reliance Industries, made a spectacular stock market debut, with its shares surging over 21 per cent and its market valuation soaring past Rs 12.50 lakh crore, cementing its position as India's second most valuable company.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Key Points Jio Platforms shares listed with a premium of over 21 per cent against the issue price of Rs 1,119.

The company's market valuation reached Rs 12,50,586.39 crore, making it the second most valuable firm in India.

The initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 22.19 times, attracting bids worth over Rs 7.4 lakh crore.

Jio Platforms' IPO was fully subscribed within 100 minutes on its opening day, setting a record for a mega public issue in India.

Reliance Industries holds a 66.4 per cent stake in Jio Platforms.

Shares of Jio Platforms, the Reliance Industries-backed digital services company, listed on the stock exchanges with a premium of over 21 per cent on Wednesday against the issue price of Rs 1,119, becoming the second most valuable firm by market capitalisation.

The stock started trading at Rs 1,358, registering a jump of 21.36 per cent from the issue price on both the BSE and NSE.

Market Valuation and Trading Performance

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 12,50,586.39 crore during the early trade.

Later, the stock was trading at Rs 1,357.45 on the BSE, and at Rs 1,358.10 on the NSE.

IPO Success and Subscription Details

Jio Platforms' Rs 30,213 crore initial public offering closed with bids for 22.19 times the shares on offer, as total demand across the public issue and anchor investor placement crossed Rs 7.4 lakh crore and applications approached a world-beating 1.39 crore.

The IPO was entirely a fresh issue of 27 crore shares and was priced at Rs 1,065 to Rs 1,119 a share.

Reliance Industries' Stake and Anchor Investors

Reliance Industries is the country's most valued firm with a market valuation of Rs 16 lakh crore.

Ahead of the public issue, Jio Platforms raised about Rs 8,110 crore from 212 anchor investors on October 19, allotting shares at Rs 1,119 apiece, the upper end of the price band.

Last week on Wednesday, the opening day of the IPO, Jio Platforms Ltd's offering was fully subscribed within 100 minutes, making it the fastest-subscribed mega public issue in India.

Jio Platforms, in which Reliance owns a 66.4 per cent stake, launched its IPO on October 21. The offering ended on October 23.