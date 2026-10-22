Home  » Business » Retail portion of Jio Platforms' IPO fully subscribed

Retail portion of Jio Platforms' IPO fully subscribed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik October 22, 2026 12:10 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Jio Platforms' highly anticipated initial public offering saw its retail portion fully subscribed within just two hours on the second day of bidding, highlighting strong investor confidence in the digital services giant.

Jio Ipo

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points

  • The retail portion of Jio Platforms' IPO was fully subscribed within two hours on the second day of bidding.
  • Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) led the demand, subscribing 9.42 times their allocated portion.
  • Non-institutional investors (NIIs) subscribed 2.34 times, while shareholders' and employees' quotas also saw significant interest.
  • Overall, the IPO was subscribed 3.47 times by 11:00 am on Day 2.
  • On its opening day, the Rs 30,213-crore IPO was fully subscribed within 100 minutes, making it one of India's fastest-subscribed mega public issues.
 

The retail portion of Jio Platforms' initial public offering has been fully subscribed, within two hours into the second day of bidding on Thursday, according to BSE data.

By 11:00 am, the retail individual investors category got fully subscribed.

Strong Investor Demand

Qualified institutional buyers led the demand at 9.42 times, followed by non-institutional investors at 2.34 times.

The shareholders' portion was subscribed 2.06 times, while the employees' quota saw 1.61 times subscription.

Overall, the issue was subscribed 3.47 times at 11:00 am on Day 2, the exchange data showed.

Record-Breaking Opening Day

On Wednesday, the opening day of the IPO, Jio Platforms Ltd's Rs 30,213-crore initial public offering was fully subscribed within 100 minutes, making it the fastest-subscribed mega public issue in India, with investors placing bids worth about Rs 69,800 crore for 62.36 crore shares by 5 pm.

The offering will remain open until October 23.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

Jio PlatformsIPOIndiaBSEStrong Investor Demand

More From Rediff

Marc Faber: 'India Is In A Bear Market'

Marc Faber: 'India Is In A Bear Market'
'Jio Has The Energy And Nimbleness Of A Startup'

'Jio Has The Energy And Nimbleness Of A Startup'
NSE, BSE to Hold Special Diwali Muhurat Trading on Nov 8

NSE, BSE to Hold Special Diwali Muhurat Trading on Nov 8

Related Stories

Cheap IPOs Are Paying Off In 2026

Cheap IPOs Are Paying Off In 2026

Web Stories

8 Foods For A Better Sperm Count

8 Foods For A Better Sperm Count
How Much Dell Pro Rugged 13 Extreme Costs

How Much Dell Pro Rugged 13 Extreme Costs
8 Of The World's Quietest Countries

8 Of The World's Quietest Countries

Moneywiz Live!