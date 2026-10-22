Retail portion of Jio Platforms' IPO fully subscribed

Jio Platforms' highly anticipated initial public offering saw its retail portion fully subscribed within just two hours on the second day of bidding, highlighting strong investor confidence in the digital services giant.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points The retail portion of Jio Platforms' IPO was fully subscribed within two hours on the second day of bidding.

Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) led the demand, subscribing 9.42 times their allocated portion.

Non-institutional investors (NIIs) subscribed 2.34 times, while shareholders' and employees' quotas also saw significant interest.

Overall, the IPO was subscribed 3.47 times by 11:00 am on Day 2.

On its opening day, the Rs 30,213-crore IPO was fully subscribed within 100 minutes, making it one of India's fastest-subscribed mega public issues.

The retail portion of Jio Platforms' initial public offering has been fully subscribed, within two hours into the second day of bidding on Thursday, according to BSE data.

By 11:00 am, the retail individual investors category got fully subscribed.

Strong Investor Demand

Qualified institutional buyers led the demand at 9.42 times, followed by non-institutional investors at 2.34 times.

The shareholders' portion was subscribed 2.06 times, while the employees' quota saw 1.61 times subscription.

Overall, the issue was subscribed 3.47 times at 11:00 am on Day 2, the exchange data showed.

Record-Breaking Opening Day

On Wednesday, the opening day of the IPO, Jio Platforms Ltd's Rs 30,213-crore initial public offering was fully subscribed within 100 minutes, making it the fastest-subscribed mega public issue in India, with investors placing bids worth about Rs 69,800 crore for 62.36 crore shares by 5 pm.

The offering will remain open until October 23.