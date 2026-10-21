Jio Platforms IPO: QIB Portion Sees Over 2x Demand on Opening Day

The highly anticipated Jio Platforms IPO saw its Qualified Institutional Buyers portion fully subscribed with over 2x demand within minutes of opening on Wednesday, signalling robust institutional confidence in India's largest public issue.

IMAGE: Reliance Jio Infocomm chairman Akash Ambani and the company's non-executive director Isha Ambani stand with the portrait of Dhirubhai Ambani, founder of Reliance Industries, at the Jio Platforms initial public offering announcement event, in Mumbai on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion of the Jio Platforms IPO was fully subscribed within minutes of opening on Wednesday.

Demand for the QIB portion reached 2.86 times by 10 AM on the opening day.

Institutions showed rapid interest, with the category reaching 1x subscription in just 10 minutes and 2x in under 30 minutes.

The QIB portion comprises a total of 4,90,07,827 shares.

The Jio Platforms' IPO saw the portion marked for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) fully subscribed at over 2x demand, within a few minutes of the issue opening on Wednesday, according to sources.

The QIB portion's demand was 2.86 times at 10 AM, sources said.

Institutional Investor Enthusiasm

Institutions moved within minutes of bidding opening on Wednesday for what is being billed as India's largest public issue.

The QIB portion comprises 4,90,07,827 shares. Bids took the category to 1x in just 10 minutes of opening, and demand reached 2x in under 30 minutes, sources said.

As of now, the issue overall is subscribed 0.83 times, sources said.

India's Largest Public Issue

The public issue, which opened on Wednesday and will close on October 23, is seeking to raise about Rs 30,213 crore through a fresh issue of shares, with no offer-for-sale component.

The public offer of Jio Platforms is set to exceed Hyundai Motor India's Rs 27,870 crore IPO of 2024, and become India's largest by value.

At the top of its Rs 1,065-to-Rs 1,119 price band, Jio is valued at roughly $108 billion.

The issue is a fresh offering of up to 27 crore shares, and no offer-for-sale component implies that existing shareholders are not selling.

Anchor Investor Response and Future Vision

On Monday, the company allotted shares worth about Rs 8,110 crore to 212 anchor investors at Rs 1,119 apiece, the top end of its price band, ahead of the public offering.

Bids for the anchor allocation exceeded Rs 2.5 lakh crore, more than 30 times the amount available, according to people familiar with the matter.

One person put total demand at about $26 billion.

Jio Platforms is betting that its technology, artificial intelligence and cloud ambitions will drive growth beyond telecom, managing director Akash Ambani said on Tuesday, pitching the Reliance Industries unit as a technology company ahead of what is set to be India's biggest-ever initial public offering.

"There is no either-or at Jio: the network is our technology," Ambani said in an interview with PTI, highlighting the company's in-house 5G core, cloud-native radio access network and software platform serving 533.3 million customers.

"Connectivity was the first product we built on that platform.

"Digital services, AI and cloud are what we are layering on top of it now," he said.

The IPO comes as investors assess whether the country's largest telecom operator can convert its vast customer base into higher-margin revenue from digital services, enterprise technology and AI, as subscriber growth alone becomes a less powerful driver of expansion.