Jio Platforms IPO fully subscribed in 100 minutes, setting new record

Jio Platforms Ltd has made history with its Rs 30,213-crore initial public offering, achieving full subscription in a record-breaking 100 minutes, setting a new benchmark for mega issues in the Indian market.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Jio Platforms Ltd's Rs 30,213-crore IPO achieved full subscription within 100 minutes of opening, making it the fastest mega issue in India.

The Jio Platforms IPO is set to be India's largest-ever public issue, surpassing Hyundai Motor India's Rs 27,870-crore offering.

Reliance Power's 2008 IPO holds the record for the fastest full subscription, achieving it within one minute of opening.

Other significant IPOs like LIC, Hyundai Motor India, and NSE typically took longer than a day to achieve full subscription.

The article highlights the varying subscription trends on Day 1 for India's largest IPOs, with some experiencing subdued demand initially.

The Rs 30,213-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Jio Platforms Ltd became the fastest among the country's mega issues to achieve full subscription, reaching 100 per cent booking within 100 minutes of opening on Wednesday.

While telecom behemoth Jio Platforms secured full subscription within hours, several other large public issues have historically witnessed subdued demand on Day 1.

Reliance Power, however, remains a notable exception -- having achieved full subscription within a minute of opening in 2008.

Jio Platforms Leads the Pack

The digital services company is set to create history with its Rs 30,213-crore IPO, which would be India's largest-ever public issue, surpassing Hyundai Motor India's Rs 27,870-crore offering in 2024.

The Jio issue achieved full subscription within 100 minutes of opening on October 21.

The share sale was subscribed 3.01 times till 5 pm on Day 1.

Subscription Trends of Other Mega IPOs

Hyundai Motor India Ltd raised Rs 27,870 crore through its IPO in October 2024.

The issue was entirely an offer for sale (OFS), allowing the parent company to sell part of its stake.

It received bids for only 18 per cent of the shares on offer on the first day and achieved full subscription on Day 3.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) launched its Rs 22,569 crore IPO in September 2026, which was entirely an OFS.

It received bids for 42 per cent of the shares on offer on Day 1 and was fully subscribed on Day 2, eventually being subscribed 5.7 times.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), India's largest insurer, launched its Rs 21,000 crore IPO in May 2022.

The offering was subscribed 67 per cent on the first day and achieved full subscription on Day 2, eventually subscribed 2.95 times.

One97 Communications (Paytm) raised Rs 18,300 crore through its IPO in November 2021, receiving bids for only 18 per cent of the shares on offer on the first day.

Historical Performance of Major Public Issues

Tata Capital Ltd's Rs 15,512 crore maiden public offering in October 2025 received bids for 38 per cent of the shares on offer on Day 1.

Coal India Ltd's Rs 15,200 crore IPO in October 2010 received bids for 34 per cent of the shares on offer on the first day.

HDB Financial Services Ltd launched its Rs 12,500-crore IPO in June 2025, receiving bids for 37 per cent of the shares on offer on Day 1.

LG Electronics India Ltd's Rs 11,607-crore IPO in October 2025 was entirely an OFS and achieved full subscription by the end of the first day, eventually subscribed 54.02 times.

Reliance Power Ltd, part of the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group at the time, raised around Rs 11,563 crore through its IPO in January 2008.

The issue was fully subscribed within a minute of opening and attracted bids for 10.55 times the shares on offer by the end of the first day, eventually subscribed 70.02 times overall.