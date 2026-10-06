Jio Platforms IPO set to be India's largest, may list among top 3 stocks

Jio Platforms' highly anticipated initial public offering is poised to become India's largest public issue, potentially listing among the top three stocks with an estimated valuation of Rs 12 lakh crore, and is notably expected to proceed without an offer-for-sale.

Photograph: Courtesy, Jio

Key Points Jio Platforms' IPO is expected to be India's largest public issue, potentially listing among the top three stocks by market capitalisation.

The IPO is projected to achieve a valuation of approximately Rs 12-13 lakh crore.

The issue is likely to proceed without an offer-for-sale (OFS) as existing investors have not expressed interest in diluting their stakes.

Jio Platforms plans to issue up to 27 crore fresh equity shares, representing about 2.9 per cent of its post-issue equity base.

The anchor round is tentatively scheduled for October 19, with the subscription period expected from October 21-23.

Digital services firm Jio Platforms' initial public offering (IPO), expected to be India's biggest issue to date, is likely to come without an offer-for-sale as none of the investors have expressed interest to either exit or dilute their holdings, sources aware of the development said.

Jio Platforms (JPL) may list among top-three stocks at a valuation of around Rs 12 lakh crore, they said.

IPO Valuation and Market Position

"Based on interest received during the overseas roadshows, JPL IPO may list among top three stocks in terms of market capitalisation. It is expected to list at a valuation of around Rs 12-13 lakh crore," a source said.

At present, top-three stocks in India are Reliance Industries Ltd, HDFC, and Bharti Airtel.

Another source said the issue will come without any offer for sale (OFS) as no investor has shown interest in diluting their stake.

Regulatory Approvals and Issue Details

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had issued its final observations on August 28. Jio Platforms had filed its draft IPO papers in June.

According to its draft prospectus, the company plans to issue up to 27 crore fresh equity shares, equivalent to about 2.9 per cent of its post-issue equity base.

The anchor round is likely to be held on October 19 and then the issue is expected to open for subscription from October 21-23.

Employee Reservation and Investor Quotas

Permanent employees of Jio Platforms, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Jio Platforms' subsidiaries will get reservation in stock allocation.

The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion of the issue will be not more than 50 per cent of the net issue, while the non-institutional portion will be not less than 15 per cent of the net issue and retail portion will be not less than 35 per cent of the net issue, sources tracking the development said.

"Up to 60 per cent of the QIB quota can go to anchor investors, with part of that quota specifically reserved for mutual funds, insurers and pension funds," the source said.

An email query sent to JPL did not elicit any reply.

The sources have indicated that the company may raise around USD 3.8 billion from the offer.