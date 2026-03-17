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Home  » Business » Jio Payments Bank Enables UPI Cash Withdrawals at Touchpoints

Jio Payments Bank Enables UPI Cash Withdrawals at Touchpoints

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 17, 2026 18:49 IST

Jio Payments Bank is revolutionising cash access in India with its new UPI-based cash withdrawal service, designed to boost financial inclusion and simplify transactions for users in rural and semi-urban areas.

Key Points

  • Jio Payments Bank introduces UPI-based cash withdrawals at business correspondent touchpoints, simplifying cash access.
  • The new feature eliminates the need for debit cards, allowing users to withdraw cash by scanning a UPI QR code.
  • This initiative aims to bridge the gap between digital payments and physical cash access, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas.
  • Jio Payments Bank leverages its business correspondent network to expand accessible banking services and strengthen UPI's reach.

Jio Payments Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jio Financial Services, has introduced UPI-based cash withdrawal through its business correspondent touchpoints, marking an important step towards strengthening digital payments ecosystem and advancing financial inclusion.

The feature enables customers, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas, to conveniently withdraw cash by simply scanning a UPI QR code and authorising the transaction through their UPI application, eliminating the need for debit cards or access to traditional ATM infrastructure, Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) said in a statement on Tuesday.

 

Benefits of UPI Cash Withdrawal

By enabling cardless cash withdrawals at business correspondent (BC) touchpoints, the initiative bridges the gap between digital payments and physical cash access, while providing first-time digital users with an assisted and secure way to experience UPI transactions, it added.

Through this initiative, Jio Payments Bank Ltd (JPBL) continues to leverage the digital payments infrastructure and its last-mile BC network to expand accessible banking services, strengthen UPI's reach among cash-dependent segments, and enhance financial inclusion across rural and semi-urban India, it said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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