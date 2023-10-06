News
Jio, Airtel roll out special plans to woo cricket fans during World Cup

Source: PTI
October 06, 2023 13:58 IST
With the start of the World Cup cricket tournament, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have rolled out plans to woo cricket fans.

Telecom

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Reliance Jio has started offering multiple prepaid plans bundled with Disney+ Hotstar where users will be able to watch World Cup cricket matches.

Bharti Airtel has launched two plans, which include unlimited data for 2 days against a payment of Rs 99 and 6GB of additional data with 1-day validity for Rs 49.

 

On the other hand, Jio has rolled out monthly, quarterly and annual plans bundled with data, unlimited voice, and subscription to Disney+ Hotstar mobile.

Jio's basic plan is priced at Rs 328 and comes with 1.5 GB high-speed data per day for 28 days and a 3-month Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription.

In addition, Jio has also introduced a Rs 758 plan, which offers 1.5 GB of high-speed data per day for 84 days and comes with a 3-month Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription.

Similarly, plans priced at Rs 388 and Rs 808 offer 2 GB of high-speed data per day for 28 and 84 days, respectively, and come with 3 months of Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription.

In addition, the 84-day Rs 598 plan and the annual Rs 3,178 plan offer users one year of Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription and 2GB high-speed data per day.

With the Disney+ Hotstar bundled plans, Jio users will also get access to Disney+ Hotstar's library of specials, and national and international content, as per the company's website.

