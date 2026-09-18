Jindal Supreme IPO Subscribed 181 Times Signalling Strong Investor Confidence

Jindal Supreme's initial public offering for its plastic piping solutions business has garnered an overwhelming response, being subscribed an impressive 181.07 times, indicating strong investor confidence in the company's prospects.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points Jindal Supreme (India) Ltd's IPO was oversubscribed by a remarkable 181.07 times on its final day of bidding.

Non-institutional investors showed the strongest interest, subscribing 327.99 times, followed by retail investors at 149.34 times and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) at 126.41 times.

The Rs 125-crore IPO offered shares in a price band of Rs 88-93 per share.

The IPO includes a fresh issue of 1.07 crore equity shares and an Offer-for-Sale of 26.86 lakh shares by VVJ Enterprise Pvt Ltd.

Proceeds from the fresh issue are earmarked for debt repayment and general corporate purposes, with shares expected to list on BSE and NSE on September 23.

The initial public offering of Jindal Supreme (India) Ltd, a manufacturer of plastic piping solutions and related products, received a whopping 181.07 times subscription on the final day of share sale on Friday, with strong response from investors.

The company's Rs 125-crore IPO received bids for 1,70,19,83,003 shares against 93,99,600 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

Investor Categories Show Strong Demand

The portion for non institutional investors was subscribed a huge 327.99 times. The category for retail investors garnered 149.34 times subscription, while the quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) garnered 126.41 times subscription.

Jindal Supreme India Ltd has fixed a price band of Rs 88-93 per share for the IPO.

IPO Structure and Utilisation of Funds

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 1.07 crore equity shares, aggregating to nearly Rs 100 crore at the upper end of the price band, along with an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of 26.86 lakh shares, worth about Rs 25 crore, by promoter group entity VVJ Enterprise Pvt Ltd.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for payment of debt and general corporate purposes. Jindal Supreme shares are proposed to be listed on both the BSE and NSE on September 23.

Sarthi Capital Advisors is the book running lead manager to the issue, while Bigshare Services is acting as the registrar.