Rediff.com  » Business » Jet Air not in a rush to start flying: CEO designate

Jet Air not in a rush to start flying: CEO designate

Source: PTI
March 20, 2023 18:40 IST
Jet Airways CEO-designate Sanjiv Kapoor on Monday said the new management does not want to be "in a rush" to restart operations while asserting that the airline will be unique and different.

Jet Air

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The ownership transfer of the airline under the insolvency resolution plan is facing hurdles over differences between the winning bidder and lenders.

 

"We don't want to be in a rush," Kapoor said.

Speaking at the CAPA aviation summit in the national capital, he also said it is a marathon and not a sprint.

In October 2020, the airline's Committee of Creditors (CoC) approved the revival plan submitted by the consortium of Dubai-based Murari Lal Jalan and the UK's Kalrock Capital. In June 2021, the consortium's bid was approved under the insolvency resolution process.

However, the implementation of the plan is getting delayed.

Once-storied carrier, Jet Airways shuttered operations in April 2019.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
