Landmark Deal: AM Green To Provide Green Ammonia To JERA For Five Years

Discover how India's AM Green Ammonia is set to bolster Japan's decarbonisation efforts by supplying 70,000 tonnes of green ammonia annually to JERA for five years, marking a significant step in global green energy transition.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points Japan-based JERA will receive 70,000 tonnes of green ammonia annually over five years from AM Green Ammonia (India).

AM Green will produce the green gas at its Kakinada facility in Andhra Pradesh, expected to be commissioned by 2028-29.

The ammonia will primarily supply a joint venture for ammonia-fuelled car carriers and JERA's Hekinan Thermal Power Station in Japan.

The Binding Heads of Agreement includes a potential extension for additional supply beyond the initial five years.

This collaboration aims to build a reliable global green ammonia value chain and support Japan's decarbonisation goals.

Japan-based JERA will get 70,000 tonne of green ammonia annually over five years as per a pact signed with AM Green Ammonia (India), a joint statement said.

Key Supply Details

AM will produce green gas at its Kakinada facility in Andhra Pradesh, to be commissioned by 2028-29. It would primarily be supplied to a proposed joint venture of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, which would utilize an ammonia bunkering vessel to supply fuel to ammonia-fuelled car carriers.

The gas is intended to be supplied through receiving, storage and distribution facilities being developed adjacent to JERA's Hekinan Thermal Power Station in Aichi Prefecture, Japan.

JERA and AM Green have agreed upon supply of approximately 70,000 tonne of green ammonia annually over five years, with potential extension of term for additional supply, as per the Binding Heads of Agreement (HoA).

Driving Global Decarbonisation

"By combining renewable energy, large-scale energy storage and advanced green ammonia production, we are building a reliable and scalable supply platform for international markets. We look forward to working closely with JERA to advance this partnership and contribute to the development of a resilient global green ammonia value chain," Mahesh Kolli, Group President, and Joint Managing Director of AM Green, said.

Irtiza Sayyed, JERA's Senior Managing Executive Officer and JERA Global Energy Solutions CEO, said the collaboration allows the company to connect diversified sources of ammonia with customer needs in Japan, contributing to Japan's decarbonization goals.

JERA is a global energy leader and Japan's largest power generation company focused on providing solutions to energy issues.

AM Green Group is promoted by the founders of Greenko Group, which is among India's leading renewable energy conglomerates.