Nvidia Co-Founder Jensen Huang Resigns As CEO, Colette Kress Named Interim Head

Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang has resigned as CEO, with CFO Colette Kress stepping in as interim chief, amidst an ongoing FBI investigation and internal inquiry into alleged foreign intelligence efforts targeting Huang.

IMAGE: Jensen Huang

Key Points Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang has stepped down as CEO and board member with immediate effect.

Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress has been named interim CEO, retaining her finance role during the search for a permanent successor.

Huang's resignation follows media reports alleging an extramarital relationship with a Chinese businesswoman suspected of spying for Beijing.

Nvidia has launched an independent inquiry, and the FBI is also investigating the matter, as announced by US President Donald Trump on November 8.

Nvidia is scheduled to report its third-quarter results for fiscal 2027 on Tuesday, November 17.

Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang has stepped down as president, chief executive and board member of the chipmaker with immediate effect, the company said on Thursday, naming chief financial officer Colette Kress as interim CEO while it searches for a permanent successor.

Nvidia's New Interim Leadership

Kress, who is executive vice president and CFO, will keep her finance role until a permanent CEO is named. The board will consider both internal and external candidates, the company said in a statement.

The company also named Harvey C Jones, former CEO and executive chairman of Synopsys, as the first-ever chair of its board.

"Colette has helped lead NVIDIA through a period of extraordinary growth and has a deep understanding of our business, customers, operations and financial position," Jones said.

Kress said she was "committed to building on the extraordinary foundation Jensen created over the last 33 years".

Allegations Spark Investigations

Huang was not quoted in the statement, and the company did not give a reason for his resignation.

His exit comes days after media reports alleged that Huang had an extramarital relationship with a Chinese businesswoman who is reportedly suspected by US authorities of spying for Beijing.

The company has opened an independent inquiry into reports that Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence effort. On November 8, US President Donald Trump announced that the FBI was also investigating the matter.

Financial Reporting and Kress's Background

Kress joined Nvidia in September 2013. Before that, she spent nearly 25 years in finance roles at technology companies, including Cisco and Microsoft.

Nvidia said it will report its third-quarter results for fiscal 2027 as scheduled on Tuesday, November 17.