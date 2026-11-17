Jeh Aerospace has significantly bolstered India's aerospace manufacturing capabilities by inaugurating its state-of-the-art Tooling Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad, focusing on critical aero-engine components and ground support engineering.

Key Points Jeh Aerospace inaugurated its Tooling Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad on Tuesday, significantly expanding its aero-engine tooling capacity.

The new centre will design, manufacture, and inspect critical tooling assemblies for aero-engine production and ground support engineering.

This expansion is expected to accelerate new programmes at the company's Mach-2 production plant and create specialised roles in tool design and precision machining.

Jeh Aerospace aims to enhance its resilience as a partner for customers by bringing critical tooling capabilities in-house.

Telangana Minister D Sridhar Babu highlighted the state's support for MSMEs and startups in the capital-intensive aerospace industry.

Jeh Aerospace on Tuesday announced the expansion of its critical aero-engine tooling capacity with the inauguration of its Tooling Centre of Excellence at its manufacturing facility in Hyderabad.

Jeh Aerospace's New Tooling Centre

The centre, inaugurated by Telangana Minister for IT, Electronics and Communications and Industries and Commerce D Sridhar Babu, along with Jeh Aerospace co-founders Vishal Sanghavi and Venkatesh Mudragalla, designs, manufactures, and inspects critical tooling assemblies used in aero-engine manufacturing and ground support engineering (GSE), the company said.

The capability will also help new programmes ramp faster at the company's second production plant (Mach-2), which spans about 2,00,000 square feet. It creates specialised roles in tool design, programming, precision machining, and inspection, it added.

Advancing Aerospace Manufacturing In Hyderabad

Jeh Aerospace specialises in the precision manufacturing of aerospace and defence components, tools, and assemblies, powered by software-defined and AI-powered manufacturing.

Headquartered in the US, with advanced manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad, the company delivers flight-critical parts that meet international standards, easing aerospace supply-chain constraints at the Tier-1 and Tier-2 levels.

The company said its new product introduction (NPI) cell, Centre for Aerospace Resilience, takes new parts from drawing to production-ready, while its aerospace skills centre (JCAS) trains the engineers and technicians that aerospace work demands.

"We treat our factory as a product and keep shipping features: first NPI, then skills, now tooling. We have shipped thousands of tools through our supply chain. Bringing the capability in-house multiplies what we can deliver and makes us a more resilient partner for our customers," said Vishal Sanghavi, founder and CEO of Jeh Aerospace.

"In less than three years, Jeh has grown into an advanced manufacturing facility supplying leading global aerospace companies, a proud moment for Telangana. Our government will continue to support MSMEs and startups like Jeh in this capital-intensive industry, and to train our young people through skill centres," the minister said.