Jamco Interiors Establishes New Engineering Hub In Pune

Jamco Interiors, a leading global aircraft cabin systems supplier, has inaugurated a new Centre of Excellence in Pune, strategically positioning itself to meet the burgeoning demand for sophisticated cabin interiors in India's fast-growing aviation sector.

Key Points Jamco Interiors has launched a Centre of Excellence (COE) in Pune to address the rising demand for advanced aircraft cabin interiors in India.

The Pune COE will provide end-to-end aircraft cabin product engineering, from concept development to certification support.

This facility aims to harness highly-skilled engineering talent from Maharashtra for global aerospace programmes and product innovation.

India's commercial aviation market is rapidly expanding, driving the need for sophisticated, OEM-aligned cabin interior solutions.

Jamco Interiors specialises in wide-body aircraft lavatories, galleys, business-class seats, and flight deck interiors, positioning it well for the Indian market.

Aircraft cabin interiors company Jamco Interiors on Monday opened a Centre of Excellence (COE) in Pune, as part of its global expansion strategy, and to cater to the growing demand for sophisticated cabin interiors in India.

The facility will undertake end-to-end aircraft cabin product engineering, spanning concept development, system architecture, detailed design, certification support, drawing release, and configuration control, the company said in a statement.

Boosting Aerospace Engineering In India

The centre, to be integrated into Jamco Interior's global engineering organisation, will provide opportunities for highly-skilled engineering talent from Maharashtra to contribute to globally certified aerospace programmes and advanced product development initiatives, it said.

Backed by Bain Capital, Jamco Interiors is a global supplier of high-complexity wide-body aircraft cabin systems.

India is among the fastest-growing commercial aviation markets in the world. As Indian carriers expand their long-haul and wide-body operations and as fleets mature and require retrofit, modernisation, and lifecycle upgrades, the demand for advanced, OEM-aligned cabin interiors engineering is growing rapidly, the company said.

Jamco Interiors' Strategic Investment

Jamco Interiors' specialisation in wide-body aircraft lavatories, galleys, business-class seats and flight deck interiors makes it uniquely suited to serve this evolving landscape, it added.

"As demand for increasingly sophisticated cabin solutions continues to grow, engineering excellence is becoming a decisive competitive advantage. Our investment in Pune reflects a long-term belief in India's ability to contribute at the highest levels of aerospace engineering. This Centre of Excellence will play an important role in how Jamco Interiors develops products, supports global programs, and delivers innovation for airlines and aircraft manufacturers worldwide," said Kate Schaefer, Executive Chair & CEO, Jamco Interiors.

The Pune Centre of Excellence, together with a facility in Bengaluru, offers the company a platform to develop end-to-end advanced aircraft cabin interiors engineering, manufacturing and supply chain capability in India for complex systems.

"The phase of Indian aviation will not be defined only by aircraft orders or passenger growth, but by the depth of capability India builds to support aviation at global standards. That means full engineering ownership, certification discipline, manufacturing readiness, supply chain maturity, and lifecycle support," said Sanjeev Sen, Chief Operating Officer, Jamco Interiors.