JAKSON Group Names Ivan Saha As Managing Director For Solar Business

JAKSON Group has strategically appointed industry veteran Ivan Saha as Managing Director of its integrated Solar Manufacturing business, aiming to bolster its manufacturing footprint and advance backward integration in the rapidly growing solar sector.

Key Points Ivan Saha appointed Managing Director of JAKSON Group's integrated Solar Manufacturing business.

Saha brings over 31 years of experience in semiconductor, solar, and sustainable energy sectors.

His role involves overseeing technology, manufacturing operations, and business growth for JAKSON.

Appointment supports JAKSON's strategic expansion and backward integration in the solar value chain.

Saha previously held leadership roles at Reliance Infrastructure, Vikram Solar, ReNew Power, and ISRO.

JAKSON Group firm JAKSON Engineers announced the appointment of Ivan Saha as Managing Director.

He will lead JAKSON's integrated Solar Manufacturing business, overseeing technology, manufacturing operations and business growth, a company statement said.

Ivan Saha's Extensive Industry Experience

With over 31 years of experience across the semiconductor, solar and sustainable energy sectors, Saha brings deep technical, operational and business expertise.

His appointment comes as JAKSON strengthens its manufacturing footprint and advances its large-scale backward integration plans across the solar value chain.

Sameer Gupta, Chairman, JAKSON Group, said in the statement, "JAKSON has always taken a long-term view while building businesses that address evolving energy needs. Ivan's experience will support our continued investment in advanced manufacturing and contribute to the Group's growth."

Saha said, "I am excited to join JAKSON and work with its experienced leadership team as the company expands its solar manufacturing capabilities and undertakes an ambitious backward integration journey."

Saha brings extensive leadership experience in the renewable energy and photovoltaic sectors.

Before joining JAKSON, he served as CEO of Reliance Infrastructure's renewable manufacturing business.

Earlier in his career, he was Chief Executive Officer of Vikram Solar, having previously held the positions of Chief Technology Officer and Head of Manufacturing at the company.

He also served as Chief Technology Officer at ReNew Power and held key leadership roles at Moser Baer Photovoltaic and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).