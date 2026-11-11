Why ITC's cigarette biz may remain under pressure in H2FY27

ITC's Q2FY27 results reveal a strategic shift, with robust growth in its non-cigarette businesses, including FMCG, agri, and paperboards, effectively mitigating the ongoing pressure on its core cigarette division from high taxation and declining volumes.

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points ITC's non-cigarette businesses, including FMCG, agri, and paperboards, showed robust growth in Q2FY27, with non-cigarette portfolio revenue growing 18% and segment profit up 24%.

The core cigarette division experienced a 7.5% year-on-year volume decline due to high taxation, though segment margins recovered quarter-on-quarter due to calibrated repricing.

FMCG-Others revenue grew 16% and paper revenue rose 36%, with significant margin expansion despite raw material inflation.

Overall standalone net revenue for Q2FY27 grew 2.1%, but operating profit and adjusted net profit declined due to the impact on the cigarette segment and input inflation.

Management is focused on calibrated pricing, portfolio mix, cost management, and supply-chain resilience to navigate macro-environmental challenges and stabilise the cigarette business.

Even as ITC's core cigarette division continued to suffer from the impact of high taxation in the second quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27), other divisions delivered good results, increasing their contribution to overall earnings and net revenues.

Cigarette volumes declined by around 7.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), but segment margins recovered over 500 basis points (bps) quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to 67.9 per cent, as calibrated repricing made a positive difference.

Segment profit was 27 per cent lower Y-o-Y.

However, FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) growth hit a multi-year high, with margin expansion despite raw material inflation.

There's momentum in agri and paperboards, and the non-cigarette portfolio revenue grew 18 per cent with segment profit growth of 24 per cent.

Earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) margin at 9.4 per cent was up 46 bps Y-o-Y. Investors will be hoping that repricing in cigarettes triggers gradual recovery in cigarette volumes against smuggled competition.

Strong Performance in Non-Cigarette Segments

Non-cigarette businesses delivered strong growth. FMCG-Others revenue grew 16 per cent, while paper revenue and segment profit rose 36 per cent and 48 per cent, respectively.

Cigarettes saw net revenue declining 21 per cent Y-o-Y.

Group companies—including ITC Infotech, Surya Nepal, Sproutlife Foods, and ITC Hotels—did well.

Standalone net revenue for Q2FY27 grew 2.1 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 18,400 crore. Gross revenue was up 47 per cent Y-o-Y due to higher excise duties on cigarettes (from February 2026). Cigarette volumes may be down around 7-10 per cent Y-o-Y. Gross margin overall contracted 450 bps Y-o-Y to 50 per cent, reflecting input inflation.

The operating profit declined 17.5 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 5,160 crore, with margin down 665 bps Y-o-Y to 28 per cent.

Adjusted net profit fell 18.2 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 4,160 crore.

Other income declined 10.1 per cent Y-o-Y. The non-cigarette segment's profit grew 24 per cent Y-o-Y.

Cigarette Business Under Pressure

In cigarettes, net revenue declined 21 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 5,600 crore, while profit fell 27 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 3,800 crore.

The segment margin was 67.9 per cent versus 71.2 per cent in Q2FY26, but up from 62.5 per cent in Q1FY27.

Segment profit was up 14 per cent Q-o-Q, as repricing impacted positively. Industry volumes remain under pressure with a rise in smuggled cigarettes.

ITC introduced new variants and its own international trademarks to counter smuggled brands.

Cigarettes showed Q-o-Q improvement, which indicates signs of stable adjustment to tax.

The growth in non-cigarette businesses marks several consecutive quarters of double-digit revenue growth for non-cigarette divisions.

ITC's digital-first and organic portfolio—including Yoga Bar, Prasuma, Mother Sparsh, and 24 Mantra—grew over 70 per cent Y-o-Y, with annual revenues exceeding Rs 1,800 crore.

Agri revenue and margin increased 12 per cent and 11 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively.

Paper saw 36 per cent revenue growth Y-o-Y, with 48 per cent Y-o-Y growth in profit.

The fresh food gross merchandise value (GMV) grew 53 per cent Y-o-Y, with annual revenues above Rs 320 crore.

Outlook and Management Strategy

The FMCG segment margin expanded 75 bps Y-o-Y driven by premiumisation, better product mix, and cost efficiencies.

Paper profitability improved significantly, with underlying profit up 50 per cent Y-o-Y (excluding Century Pulp and Paper acquisition) and margin up 320 bps.

However, cigarette volumes and profitability are lower Y-o-Y, with net revenue and margin down 21 per cent and 27 per cent, respectively.

Sustained volume recovery and margin recovery are key monitorables.

Apart from taxes, crude-linked input costs, freight rates and geopolitical disruptions could all compress margins. Uneven erratic monsoon and El Niño threaten agricultural output, causing food inflation and hurting rural consumption, while elevated wood prices are a concern for the paper division.

Management says it is watchful of the macro environment due to high crude and crude-linked input costs, higher freight rates, and geopolitical disruptions.

In India, demand is resilient but poor and uneven monsoons, lower reservoir levels, and El Niño conditions pose risks to rural consumer sentiments.

Management is focused on calibrated pricing, portfolio mix, cost management, and supply-chain resilience. Until cigarettes stabilise in the new tax regime, non-cigarette businesses will have to be the growth driver, and all such segments grew at robust rates.

Pressure on cigarette volumes may persist through the second half (H2) of FY27 as inventory dips to lower levels and consumer demand gradually rebounds from pricing shocks.

But FMCG growth—with strong positions in atta, biscuits, noodles, snacks, etc.—will offset this to an extent.

The paper division has been boosted by acquisition of Century Pulp & Paper in Q2FY27.

Agri revenues may be boosted by exports of leaf tobacco, spices, coffee, and paddy.

Most analysts are holding earnings and valuations at earlier projections (post-Q1FY27) or are factoring in small increases.