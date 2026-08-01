Cigarette tax hike impacts ITC's Q1 net profit, down 16.2%

Tobacco-to-hotel conglomerate ITC reported a significant 16.2 per cent year-on-year drop in consolidated net profit for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026-27, primarily attributed to a steep increase in taxes impacting its crucial cigarette business.

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points ITC's consolidated net profit for Q1 FY27 fell by 16.2 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,394.13 crore.

The primary reason for the profit decline was a steep increase in taxes on the cigarette business, including a GST hike from 28% to 40% of retail sale price.

Consolidated net revenues also saw an 11.1 per cent year-on-year decline, reaching Rs 19,114 crore.

The non-cigarette FMCG segment showed resilience, with a 15.3 per cent revenue increase and a 21.5 per cent rise in pre-tax profit.

The company highlighted imported inflation, monsoon deficit, and potential El Nino conditions as key near-term watch-outs that could impact growth.

Tobacco-to-hotel conglomerate ITC on Friday reported a 16.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) drop in consolidated net profit (attributable to the owners of the company) at Rs 4,394.13 crore in the first quarter of 2026-27 (Q1FY27) because a steep increase in taxes weighed on its cigarette business.

In the same period a year earlier, its net profit was at Rs 5,244.20 crore.

Consolidated net revenues declined 11.1 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 19,114 crore.

Both revenues and net profit missed the Bloomberg consensus estimates of Rs 20,833.8 crore and Rs 4,852.2 crore, respectively.

On a sequential basis, however, net revenues rose 7.2 per cent from Rs 17,825 crore in Q4FY26, while net profit declined 18.4 per cent from the preceding quarter.

Impact of New Tax Regime on Cigarette Business

Effective February 1, 2026, the tax structure for cigarettes was overhauled, with goods and services tax (GST) raised from 28 per cent of the transaction value to 40 per cent of the retail sale price.

Excise duty was also increased sharply following the phase-out of the compensation cess.

ITC said its cigarette business adopted a "strategic and calibrated" response to the unprecedented tax increase.

The company did more than 30 interventions in a short span to re-architect and strengthen its product portfolio, leveraging its "powerful trademarks" segments and price points.

It added that staggered and agile price increases helped mitigate the risk of consumers shifting to the illicit trade while protecting its consumer franchise.

The cigarette segment clocked pre-tax profit of Rs 3,769.11 crore, down 31.5 per cent Y-o-Y. This was the first full quarter under the new tax regime.

Resilience in Non-Cigarette FMCG and Other Segments

The non-cigarette FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) segment, however, posted a 15.3 per cent Y-o-Y increase in revenue to Rs 6,687.90 crore.

Pre-tax profit at Rs 484.97 crore was higher by 21.5 per cent from a year earlier.

The company said that inflationary pressures arising from the conflict in West Asia affected prices of fuel, edible oil, soap noodles and packaging inputs, partially cushioned by strategic inventory cover and commodity hedges.

ITC added that the businesses continued to mitigate the impact through focused cost-management initiatives, smart net revenue management, and price-volume rebalancing.

ITC said consumption demand remained resilient in both rural and urban markets during the quarter, but noted that imported inflation was a key watch-out in the near-term.

It also pointed to a significant monsoon deficit this year and lower kharif sowing than in the same period last year, adding that the spatial and temporal distribution of rain would remain a key item to monitor.

The company warned that a prolonged conflict in West Asia, coupled with emerging El Nino conditions, which could weaken the monsoon and intensify heat waves, may weigh on growth, inflation and the current-account deficit.

Performance of Agri-Business and Paper Segments

The company’s agri-business segment reflected the impact of conflict-led disruption and a high base.

Exports remained subdued as trade disruption led to deferrals of customers’ order offtake, the company said.

The segment reported revenues of Rs 8,137.81 crore compared to Rs 9,723.84 crore a year earlier.

Pre-tax profit was at Rs 359.54 crore as against Rs 434.67 crore in the year-ago period.

The paper segment, ITC said, sustained strong recovery momentum.

The segment reported revenues of Rs 2,310.27 crore compared to Rs 2,116.62 crore in April-June last year.

Pre-tax profit was at Rs 216.81 crore in Q1FY27 as against Rs 151.40 crore a year earlier.