Pharma stocks lost Rs 25,169 crore.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rafael Minguet Delgado/Pexels.com

India's information technology (IT) stocks added Rs 25,029 crore in market value on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, almost exactly matching the loss suffered by the pharmaceutical (pharma) sector, as investors rotated within the market and the Nifty slipped 0.4 per cent on selling in financial stocks.

A rally in IT and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) stocks failed to lift the broader market, which fell 0.44 per cent, dragged down by pharma stocks, reversing the previous session's gains.

Key Points IT stocks added Rs 25,029 crore in market value on Wednesday, while .

The Nifty 50 fell 0.4 per cent to close at 22,622.7, while the Sensex declined 0.34 per cent to 72,781.89.

The Nifty FMCG index rose 1.21 per cent, led by Nestlé India and Tata Consumer Products.

The Nifty IT index gained 1.14 per cent, though analysts remain divided over the sustainability of the rally.

The rupee strengthened to 95.16 against the dollar but remained down 4.39 per cent since the Iran war began.

IT Stocks Gain Rs 25,029 Crore

The Nifty 50 ended at 22,622.7, while the Sensex fell 0.34 per cent to close at 72,781.89.

The Nifty FMCG index emerged as the best-performing sectoral index, rising 1.21 per cent to close at 45,271.7, led by Nestlé India (up 3.69 per cent) and Tata Consumer Products (up 2.91 per cent).

The Nifty IT index was the second-best performer, gaining 1.14 per cent to close at 30,171. However, analysts remain divided over the IT rally.

Analysts Divided Over IT Rally

"Mutual fund houses are still adding at these cheap valuations, and we're getting some kind of cushion on the Nifty IT index. But the primary trend remains on the downside, as the index is still below 32,000," said Om Mehra, technical and derivatives analyst at Samco Securities.

Pharma Stocks Lose Rs 25,169 Crore

The Nifty Pharma index slipped 1.3 per cent to 25,738.95, while the Nifty Healthcare index fell 1.25 per cent to 15,863, amid regulatory uncertainty over medicine pricing after the Supreme Court questioned the scope of trade margin controls, according to Siddhartha Khemka, head of research -- wealth management at Motilal Oswal.

"The proceedings have kept pricing regulation in focus, although the direct impact on individual companies will depend on any eventual policy changes," he said.

The 20 stocks in the Nifty Pharma index lost a combined Rs 25,169 crore in market capitalisation.

FMCG Index Leads Sectoral Gains

The Nifty FMCG index emerged as the best-performing sectoral index, rising 1.21 per cent to close at 45,271.7, led by Nestlé India (up 3.69 per cent) and Tata Consumer Products (up 2.91 per cent).

Rupee Gains Against US Dollar

The rupee ended at 95.16 against the dollar on Wednesday, gaining 0.13 per cent from its previous close of 95.28.

The currency has gained 1.7 per cent over the past week, after trading at 96.78 on October 7. It is up 0.71 per cent so far this month.

Even so, the rupee remains down 4.39 per cent since the Iran war began, 5.55 per cent year-to-date and 6.68 per cent over the past year.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff