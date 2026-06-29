Indian Firms Announce Global Partnerships, New Fund, And Social Impact

Discover the latest corporate news from India, featuring LTM's European cloud partnership, Jio BlackRock's new fund, Mastek's Saudi digital transformation project, NMIMS's AI learning initiative, and MakeMyTrip Foundation's school rebuilding efforts in Manali.

Key Points LTM partners with OVHcloud to deliver sovereign cloud and AI solutions in Europe, focusing on technological sovereignty and sustainable AI adoption.

Jio BlackRock Asset Management introduces the 'Prism Hybrid Long-Short Fund', offering investors twice-weekly redemptions.

Mastek collaborates with Saudi Arabia's Yanbu for digital transformation, deploying IoT and intelligent automation in production and sales.

NMIMS and Coursera launch NMIMS Horizon, providing AI-enabled learning pathways for 40,000 students in emerging technologies.

MakeMyTrip Foundation rebuilds a government high school in flood-affected Manali, Himachal Pradesh, accommodating up to 150 students.

IT services company LTM announced a tie-up with OVHcloud to offer sovereign cloud and artificial intelligence solutions in Europe. The partnership is aimed at enabling organisations to achieve technological sovereignty for critical workloads, an official statement said, adding that the deployment will also accelerate sustainable AI adoption for clients.

Jio BlackRock Asset Management announced the launch of 'Prism Hybrid Long-Short Fund', which will allow for redemptions twice a week to investors. The 50:50 joint venture between Jio Financial Services and BlackRock said that the new fund offer is open till July 13.

Digital Transformation and AI Learning Initiatives

IT Services company Mastek announced a partnership with Saudi Arabian cement maker Yanbu to modernise and digitally transform the company's production, sales and dispatch operations. The Indian firm said it will deploy industrial internet of things, intelligent automation and integrated enterprise platforms on the project, whose value was not disclosed.

Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) has joined hands with Coursera to provide AI-enabled learning to its 40,000 students through NMIMS Horizon. Through NMIMS Horizon, students will gain access to more than multiple courses available on Coursera, including a bucket of courses focused on Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Digital Transformation and Emerging Technologies. The learning pathways have been curated to complement academic programmes while helping students build practical skills aligned with evolving industry requirements.

MakeMyTrip Foundation Rebuilds Flood-Damaged School

MakeMyTrip Foundation, the social impact arm of MakeMyTrip, inaugurated a newly rebuilt government high school in Shaleen village in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. Yuvaraj Srivastava, Trustee, MakeMyTrip Foundation, said in the aftermath of the catastrophic floods that struck the region in 2023, which caused widespread damage to lives, livelihoods, and public infrastructure, the Foundation launched a long-term relief and rehabilitation initiative, with the reconstruction of the school as a key part of this effort. "The project was implemented in collaboration with the Directorate of Higher Education, Himachal Pradesh, with support from the local administration of Manali, the Hotel Association of Manali, and the Rotary Club," he said. "Classes were being held in shops within the APMC premises for nearly three years as a stop-gap solution. The newly rebuilt facility changes that, as the school has been rebuilt with the capacity to accommodate up to 150 students," he added.