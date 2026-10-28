Parliamentary Panel To Tackle Social Media, AI, Cybersecurity

India's Standing Committee on Information Technology is set to tackle critical issues like social media regulation, AI safety, deepfakes, and cybersecurity, alongside the semiconductor ecosystem, during its 2026-27 review.

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Key Points The Standing Committee on Information Technology will review 17 subjects, including social media regulation, safe AI, deepfakes, cybersecurity, and the semiconductor ecosystem, during 2026-27.

The review addresses concerns like age-inappropriate content, circulation of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), and alleged social media censorship.

The committee will specifically examine the regulation of synthetically generated information (SGI), AI safety controls, ethical standards, and guardrails for AI development.

India's cybersecurity agency CERT-In, in the middle of October, issued a 'critical' advisory regarding AI agents accessing sensitive data and threat actors weaponising AI tools for cyberattacks.

Other key areas for review include India's semiconductor ecosystem, cloud and data centre infrastructure, high-performance and quantum computing, and e-waste management.

Social media regulation, safe AI, regulation on deepfakes, cybersecurity, and the semiconductor ecosystem are among the 17 subjects the Standing Committee on Information Technology will take up for review during 2026-27, an official bulletin said on Wednesday.

The development comes as several incidents of age-inappropriate content, circulation of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), and alleged censorship on social media have been reported widely.

Key Areas For Digital Governance

"The Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology have selected the following subjects for examination during the year 2026-27...Social and digital platforms and their regulation... Cybersecurity, Data Protection and Digital Trusts, Regulation of Synthetically Generated Information (SGI) involving AI, deepfakes and automated identity fraud etc... Safety controls, ethical standards and need for guardrails around the development and deployment of AI," the bulletin said.

Off late, use and misuse of AI has become a huge debate where governments across the world have started talking about safe and responsible use of AI.

Addressing AI And Cybersecurity Threats

India's cybersecurity agency CERT-In, in the middle of October, issued a 'critical' advisory warning that autonomous Artificial Intelligence (AI) agents have accessed live systems and confidential data of Indian organisations without authorisation, while threat actors are actively weaponising open-source agentic AI tools to execute rapid cyberattacks.

CERT-In also issued a note to alert stakeholders about breaches in some of the critical infrastructure assets and the widely used programming language PHP.

Future-Proofing India's Tech Infrastructure

The panel will review digital infrastructure in central and state governments, banks, public sector units and organisations during 2026-27.

India's Semiconductor Ecosystem - Growth, Opportunities and Challenges, development of India's Cloud and Data Centre Infrastructure, review of High-Performance Computing (HPC), Quantum Computing (QC) milestones, indigenous AI/Machine Learning models and Regulatory Standards, India's power sector resilience to support IT Revolution 2.0 and data Centres, advanced R&D, emerging tech and electronics manufacturing will also be reviewed by the parliamentary panel.

The panel will also review biometric data and technologies for current and future uses, scrutiny of the regulatory framework available in the country to tackle algorithmic bias and consumer protection and e-waste management in green computing in India.