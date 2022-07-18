News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » IT, oil, banking shares boost Sensex by 760 points

IT, oil, banking shares boost Sensex by 760 points

Source: PTI
July 18, 2022 16:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty spurted over 1 per cent at close on Monday following buying in IT, oil and gas and banking shares bolstered by firm global trends.

Brokers

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Rising for a second straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 760.37 points or 1.41 per cent to settle at 54,521.15.

During the day, it jumped 795.88 points or 1.48 per cent to 53,760.78.

 

The broader NSE Nifty advanced 229.30 points or 1.43 per cent to 16,278.50 as 41 of its constituents advanced.

Among the Sensex constituents, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank were the major gainers.

Dr Reddy's Lab, HDFC Bank, Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, Nestle, Hindustan Unilever and HDFC were the laggards.

"Indian markets opened on positive note following positive overall Asian markets.

"During the afternoon session markets further strengthened as buying in IT, teck and capital goods stocks was seen.

"Gains in frontline blue-chip stocks such as Infosys, Tech Mahindra also helped to lift the markets," said Narendra Solanki, Head Fundamental Research -Anand Rathi-Investment Services.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 2.18 per cent to $103.4 per barrel.

In Asia, markets in Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended significantly higher.

The BSE barometer climbed 344.63 points or 0.65 per cent to settle at 53,760.78 on Friday and the Nifty advanced 110.55 points or 0.69 per cent to 16,049.20.

Foreign institutional investors went in selling mode again as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,649.36 crore in the capital market on Friday, as per exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
This super app will offer a range of services for PVs
This super app will offer a range of services for PVs
Pay more for pre-packed atta, pulses, curd from today
Pay more for pre-packed atta, pulses, curd from today
BMW X4 lords over other cars on the road
BMW X4 lords over other cars on the road
SC to hear Zubair's plea against UP FIRs on Wed
SC to hear Zubair's plea against UP FIRs on Wed
CWG Hockey: India aim to end Australia's dominance
CWG Hockey: India aim to end Australia's dominance
Manmohan, Mulayam arrive in wheelchair to cast vote
Manmohan, Mulayam arrive in wheelchair to cast vote
SC stays Karnataka HC's directions in bribery case
SC stays Karnataka HC's directions in bribery case

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Want Stronger Rupee? Manage The Economy

Want Stronger Rupee? Manage The Economy

Tatas Planning First IPO In 18 Years

Tatas Planning First IPO In 18 Years

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances