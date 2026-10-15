Isha Ambani On How A Failed Assignment Sparked Jio's Birth

Isha Ambani, a director on the board of Jio Platforms, recently disclosed that the genesis of the telecommunications giant stemmed from a personal frustration in 2009-10 when a failed attempt to upload a college assignment due to poor internet connectivity in Mumbai ignited the vision for a digitally connected India.

IMAGE: Reliance Jio Infocomm chairman Akash Ambani and the company's non-executive director Isha Ambani stand with the portrait of Dhirubhai Ambani, founder of Reliance Industries, at the Jio Platforms initial public offering announcement event, in Mumbai on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Isha Ambani's inability to submit a college assignment online in 2009-10 due to poor internet in Mumbai was the catalyst for the idea of Jio.

Akash Ambani, her twin brother and current MD of Jio Platforms, believed the solution was to create a digital technology platform company.

Jio's journey is an extension of Reliance's philosophy of building businesses with long-term perspective, scale, and strong execution.

The upcoming Jio Platforms IPO aims to raise over Rs 30,200 crore, making it India's largest public market offering to date.

Proceeds from the IPO will be used to prepay borrowings of Reliance Jio Infocomm and for general corporate purposes.

A failed attempt at uploading a college assignment back in 2009-10 because the "internet did not work" sparked the idea and conversations that became Jio, Isha Ambani said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Reliance Jio Infocomm chairman Akash Ambani and the company's non-executive director Isha Ambani. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing a press conference ahead of the Jio Platforms' IPO - at cap price it works out to over Rs 30,200 crore, and India's largest public market offering so far - Isha recalled that around the year 2009-10, she and her brother Akash were studying in the US and were home in Mumbai on a break.

She tried to submit an assignment online, but the internet did not work.

The Genesis of Jio

IMAGE: Reliance Jio Infocomm's non-executive director Isha Ambani. Photograph: ANI Photo

"Let me begin by telling you the story about how Jio was born.

"It was about 2009-2010. Akash and I were in college in the States, and we were back home in Bombay (Mumbai) for a break.

"And I had an assignment to submit online. I tried to submit the assignment, but unfortunately, the internet did not work, and I couldn't submit it," she said.

Photograph: ANI Photo

What followed were deep conversations about why should India be left behind in the digital space, she recalled.

"Why was it that we didn't have the same type of connectivity that we enjoyed in the West?' she said.

Akash, she said, referring to her twin brother and current managing director of Jio Platforms, firmly believed then that the answer was to create a digital technology platform company.

Photograph: ANI Photo

"Akash firmly believed that the answer and solution to this was creating a digital technology platform company. In 2016, Jio launched, and here we are today in 2026," said Isha, who is a director on the board of Jio Platforms.

Reliance Philosophy and Legacy

IMAGE: Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL) Chairman Akash Ambani (C) and Kotak Securities Chairperson Uday Kotak (L) at the Jio initial public offering announcement event, in Mumbai on Thursday. . Photograph: ANI Photo

She described Jio's journey as an extension of the Reliance philosophy of building businesses: ideas backed by a long-term perspective, scale that can change the economics of an industry, and execution that is "hard-coded" into the organisation.

Isha also invoked her grandfather Dhirubhai Ambani, who took Reliance Industries public in 1977.

For him, she said, Reliance was never just a company but a promise that every Indian should share in the country's growth and prosperity.

"Three generations later," Isha said, she, Akash, and brother Anant Ambani remain committed to the motto "Growth is life".

Jio Platforms IPO Details

Jio has set a price band of Rs 1,065 to 1,119 a share for its offer of up to 27 crore new shares, about 3 per cent of the existing capital, with no offer-for-sale component.

Photograph: ANI Photo

At the top of the band, the sale would raise about Rs 30,213 crore, ahead of Hyundai Motor India's Rs 27,870 crore share sale in October 2024.

The price implies a market value of about Rs 10.3 lakh crore, short of the roughly Rs 11 lakh crore the company had earlier been said to seek.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Bidding runs from October 21 to 23, with anchor investors bidding on October 19.

The shares are expected to begin trading on October 28. Proceeds will go toward prepaying borrowings of Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom subsidiary, and general corporate purposes, according to the October 14 red herring prospectus.