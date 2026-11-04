Why India Must Re-Evaluate UPI MDR: An ISB Perspective

The ongoing debate surrounding the implementation of Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI transactions in India lacks precise data on financial losses, with experts highlighting the overlooked benefits of digital payments and potential risks for small businesses.

Key Points An ISB professor states there is no precise data on losses from free UPI transactions, urging a comprehensive cost-benefit analysis.

The discussion around MDR often overlooks the significant benefits of UPI, including valuable user behaviour data.

The government previously allowed a 0.40 per cent MDR for UPI transactions exceeding Rs 2,000, but NPCI deferred its implementation from October 15 to after the Diwali celebrations.

An ISB survey of over 720 street vendors indicates that implementing MDR could prompt them to revert to cash usage.

The study suggests caution in MDR framework implementation, noting that transaction-size exemptions may not fully account for wholesale procurement costs.

There is no precise data currently pointing to the losses being incurred due to free UPI transactions, a professor from the Indian School of Business said on Wednesday, asking for merchant discount rate (MDR) to be charged only if the current model is unfeasible.

Prasanna Tantri, an associate professor of finance at the B-school, said only UPI costs are taken into account, while the benefits it accrues, including the data on user behaviour it generates, is not considered in the discussion around MDR.

Assessing UPI's True Economic Impact

"We need a proper economics-based accounting, we need to assess the cost and benefits, we need to understand how much is the taxpayer paying, how much is the business actually losing," Tantri told reporters.

"If you realise that this is not feasible, we should charge (MDR). Right now, the discussion does not take into account the benefit of data that the industry is (gaining)," he added.

It can be noted that earlier this year, the government allowed for charging a MDR 0.40 per cent for UPI transactions at merchants' end above Rs 2,000.

It stressed that 96 per cent of transactions happening on the Unified Payment Interface platform will not attract the MDR.

MDR Implementation And Deferral

Last month, the National Payments Corporation of India deferred the implementation of the MDR, which was to originally set in from October 15, to after the Diwali celebrations. The exact date of implementing UPI is not known.

The financial services industry has been pressing for the implementation of the MDR stating that the efforts which have gone into creating the infrastructure and software need to generate revenues.

For the last few years, the government used to set aside a certain sum as subsidy on UPI usage as a budgetary item, given the importance of the platform in reducing cash usage.

Impact On Street Vendors And Small Merchants

However, some experts, especially academics have been pressing for a relook at the MDR on UPI lately, arguing that the benefits of the use far outweigh the costs.

ISB published a survey of over 720 street vendors across the country, which revealed that implementing the MDR may risk such sellers reverting back to cash use.

The survey said nearly 70 per cent of surveyed vendors make supplier payments exceeding Rs 2,000 at a time and 10.4 per cent of vendors reported that their suppliers had asked them to pay additional charges for UPI transactions in the ten days preceding the survey conducted in late-September and October.

The study called for caution in how the proposed framework is implemented, noting that while transaction-size based exemptions may protect small merchants at the retail level, these do not necessarily account for the costs incurred through wholesale procurement.