Is India Running Out of Milk?

India's milk supply is struggling to keep pace with rising demand as heat, fodder shortages and low animal productivity threaten dairy production.

Kindly note the images have only been published for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy superkiki/Pixabay

Key Points India's annual milk production growth has sharply declined from 6-7 per cent to 3.5-3.7 per cent, while demand continues to rise, exacerbating the demand-supply gap.

Rising temperatures significantly impact milk yield, with a 1-degree Celsius increase leading to a loss of 1.5 to 2 litres of milk per animal per day.

Methane emissions from livestock, primarily due to unbalanced diets, are a major concern, with research suggesting seaweed in feed could reduce emissions by 30-40 per cent.

Low productivity of Indian cattle (7-8 litres/day) and the degradation of pure indigenous breeds are significant challenges, with calls to reintroduce semen from high-yielding pure breeds.

India's milk demand-supply gap will continue to widen unless climate risks to production are urgently addressed.

According to a working paper on scaling a climate-resilient dairy system in India, released on Thursday by the CII Food and Agri Centre of Excellence and the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF), annual milk production growth has already plummeted from 6-7 per cent to 3.5-3.7 per cent, even as demand continues to climb steadily at its usual pace.

'This (the widening gap between demand and supply) is no longer a farm-level problem alone.

'It is showing up directly in company balance sheets: Procurement costs spiking during heatwaves, margins compressing because milk pricing can't absorb higher input costs, and the fat and protein content shifts that come with heat stress threatening the value-added products -- cheese, paneer, and curd -- that many dairy companies have bet their growth on,' the paper said.

Impact of Temperature on Milk Production

A single Celsius rise in temperature leads to a loss of 1.5 to 2 litres of milk per animal per day, the paper added.

To address the growing climate-risk challenge to milk production, the working paper calls for building a national dairy data platform, developing a national fodder security strategy, creating a national indigenous-dairy certification standard, setting up climate-resilient dairy skilling institutes, and embedding sector-wide emissions reporting and export-ready quality standards.

'The distance between what India wants to drink, what our animals can reliably and healthily give, and how herders and processors can profitably provide is the real problem in front of this sector,' said Hisham Mundol, chief advisor-India, EDF.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Stockcake

Challenges in Data and Productivity

With less than 1 per cent of India's milk animals covered by any kind of structured milk recording, Mundol said targeted interventions become difficult.

'This is why you (milk producers) can't target an intervention, price your risk, or prove to your lender that it is a viable business model. It's also the base layer.

"Emissions measurement is not a separate system you bolt on later; it is what animal records and productivity data turn into once you have them,' Mundol added.

Ashok Gulati, distinguished professor-agricultural policy, sustainability, and innovations at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (Icrier), said all these cows and buffaloes are actually methane emitters. One major factor is that their diet is not balanced.

"The latest research coming from Australia is that if you include seaweed in the diet, you can see a significant 30 to 40 per cent reduction in methane (emissions)," Professor Gulati said.

Methane traps nearly 28 times more heat in the atmosphere compared to carbon dioxide.

Most of India's livestock emissions are linked to methane produced when animals digest feed.

Gulati said the low productivity of Indian cattle, which is just around 7-8 litres per day per animal, is also a big challenge for the sector.

"Best Indian cows are sitting in Brazil; their productivity is 56 litres a day. We damaged the pure breeds here; all became nondescript," Professor Gulati explained. "So, the first policy decision should be to get the semen of those pure breeds."

He pointed out that indigenous pure breeds tolerate humidity and heat better than crossbreeds, which lose around three times the milk when temperature soars compared to the former.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff