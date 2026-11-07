IPO Boom: 375 Issues Raise Rs 2.23 Trn

'The fact that nearly Rs 1 trillion came through fresh capital issuance is particularly encouraging, as it represents resources being channelled directly into business expansion, capacity creation, and growth.'

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

The primary market raised a record Rs 2.23 trillion through 375 mainboard and small and medium enterprise (SME) initial public offerings (IPOs), with 230 of them listing above their issue prices.

Mainboard IPOs raised a record Rs 2.12 trillion through 131 issues during Samvat 2082, between October 21, 2025, and November 6, 2026, up 19.6 per cent from Rs 1.78 trillion in the preceding Samvat year, according to data from Prime Database.

The number of mainboard issues rose 26 per cent from 104 a year earlier. Fresh capital stood at Rs 1 trillion, up 42 per cent from Rs 70,641 crore. Offer for sale (OFS) rose 4.8 per cent to Rs 1.12 trillion from Rs 1.07 trillion. OFS accounted for 52.8 per cent of the total, against 60.2 per cent a year earlier.

Jio Platforms, which raised Rs 30,188 crore entirely through fresh capital, was the largest issue. It was followed by the National Stock Exchange of India (Rs 22,563 crore) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (Rs 10,603 crore), both entirely through OFS.

The top three together raised Rs 63,353 crore, or 29.8 per cent of the total. SBI Funds Management (Rs 9,795 crore) and Manipal Health Enterprises (Rs 9,275 crore) completed the top five.

Key Points India's primary market raised a record Rs 2.23 trillion through 375 mainboard and SME IPOs during Samvat 2082.

Mainboard IPOs raised Rs 2.12 trillion through 131 issues, up 19.6 per cent from the previous Samvat.

Fresh capital accounted for Rs 1 trillion, while offer for sale (OFS) contributed Rs 1.12 trillion.

"The record fundraising in Samvat 2082 is a significant milestone for India's primary markets. The breadth of issuances reflects the growing ability of Indian companies across sectors and sizes to access public capital," said Mahavir Lunawat, chairman and managing director, Pantomath Capital Advisors.

"The fact that nearly Rs 1 trillion came through fresh capital issuance is particularly encouraging, as it represents resources being channelled directly into business expansion, capacity creation, and growth," added Lunawat.

"The remaining OFS component also gives an avenue for investors to realise value and improve market liquidity, provided the pricing and rationale for exits are transparent."

"The ability of the market to absorb such large primary issuances despite significant FII (foreign institutional investor) outflows demonstrates the strength of domestic liquidity," said Vinay Jaising, chief investment officer and senior managing partner, ASK Private Wealth.

"The flip side is that large IPOs inevitably compete with the secondary market for liquidity," added Jaising.

Financial services and investments was the biggest sector, with 14 issues raising Rs 60,781 crore, or 28.6 per cent of the total.

Mainboard IPOs Raise Rs 2.12 Trillion

Of the 131 mainboard issues, 89 closed above the issue price on the day of listing. The median listing-day gain was 6.8 per cent.

Based on adjusted market prices on Friday, 87 of the mainboard issues were above their offer price and 43 below.

The median return from the offer price was 16.8 per cent. Among the 42 issues of Rs 1,000 crore or more in size, 34 were trading above the offer price.

"The market is increasingly differentiating between companies based on earnings visibility, cash-flow conversion, balance-sheet quality, governance, and valuation," Jaising said.

"We prefer businesses with demonstrated profitability and a credible growth runway, rather than those dependent on optimistic assumptions or a long gestation period to profitability. This is even more important in SMEs, where governance, liquidity, and earnings quality can vary considerably," Jaising added.

Groww, Meesho Lead Listing Gains

Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the operator of Groww, was up 115.1 per cent from its offer price.

Meesho gained 110.3 per cent and Lenskart Solutions 80.3 per cent.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company was up 35.6 per cent and Jio Platforms 25.7 per cent.

Pine Labs was down 26.5 per cent and SBI Funds Management 13 per cent.

Omnitech Engineering, at 166.2 per cent, and KSH International, at 161.7 per cent, posted the sharpest gains among all mainboard listings.

Shree Ram Twistex (down 64.8 per cent) and Aastha Spintex (down 63.4 per cent) saw the steepest losses.

SME IPOs Deliver Mixed Returns

In the SME segment, 244 issues raised Rs 10,826 crore, up 4 per cent from Rs 10,407 crore raised by 240 issues in the previous Samvat.

OFS fell 40.6 per cent to Rs 628 crore, or 5.8 per cent of the amount raised.

Of the SME issues, 141 closed above the issue price on the listing day.

As of November 6, however, 114 were above the offer price and the rest below. The median return was a loss of 3.9 per cent.

Sebi Approves Five New IPOs

The IPO pipeline is expected to see some activity in the next Samvat, as the Securities and Exchange Board of India approved five IPOs this week.

The five are from IIFL Finance, Arjun Jewellers, Encube Ethicals, Sagar Defence Engineering and Mahanadi Coalfields. Three of these five IPOs have OFS components.

PERIOD IPOs (MAINBOARD) SME IPOs NO. OF ISSUES FRESH CAPITAL (Rs. crore) OFFER FOR SALE (Rs. crore) ISSUE AMOUNT (Rs. crore) NO. OF ISSUES FRESH CAPITAL (Rs. crore) OFFER FOR SALE (Rs. crore) ISSUE AMOUNT* (Rs. crore) Samvat 2077 49 30,781 51,030 81,811 47 498 91 589 Samvat 2078 39 26,256 56,393 82,648 100 1,527 164 1,691 Samvat 2079 59 19,184 29,751 48,935 175 3,960 277 4,237 Samvat 2080 84 45,181 73,737 118,917 243 7,916 497 8,413 Samvat 2081 104 70,641 106,985 177,626 240 9,350 1,058 10,407 Samvat 2082 131 100,320 112,112 212,432 246 10,198 628 10,826

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff