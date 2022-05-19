News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Investors poorer by over Rs 5 lakh cr in early trade as markets tumble

Investors poorer by over Rs 5 lakh cr in early trade as markets tumble

Source: PTI
May 19, 2022 11:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Equity investors became poorer by over Rs 5 lakh crore in early trade on Thursday as domestic benchmark indices tumbled mirroring weak trends in global equities.

Stocks

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex tanked 1,154.78 points to 53,053.75 in early deals tracking weak global markets, persistent foreign fund outflows and a spurt in crude oil prices.

The weak broader market trend pulled down the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms by Rs 5,02,731.03 crore to Rs 2,50,74,714.78 crore in early trade.

 

From the Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies, IndusInd Bank and TCS were the biggest laggards. ITC emerged as the only gainer from the 30-share pack.

Asian markets in Seoul, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo were trading lower.

Stock exchanges in the US had ended significantly lower on Wednesday.

"US markets saw the worst sell-off since June 2020 as inflation fear looms," said Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude gained 1.63 per cent to $110.89 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors continued to offload shares worth Rs 1,254.64 crore on Wednesday, as per stock exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Important to assess investment options'
'Important to assess investment options'
'Investors should allocate more towards large-caps'
'Investors should allocate more towards large-caps'
'We should pay more attention to China'
'We should pay more attention to China'
Pak calls Indian envoy, demands Yasin Malik's release
Pak calls Indian envoy, demands Yasin Malik's release
Sensex dives 1,155 points in early trade
Sensex dives 1,155 points in early trade
Shoaib Akhtar knew he was chucking: Sehwag
Shoaib Akhtar knew he was chucking: Sehwag
Rupee slips 12 paise to 77.74 against US dollar
Rupee slips 12 paise to 77.74 against US dollar

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'FM & PM keep denying reality about unemployment'

'FM & PM keep denying reality about unemployment'

'Where has surplus wheat stocks gone?'

'Where has surplus wheat stocks gone?'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances