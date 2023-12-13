News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Investors cautious ahead of US Fed meet; Sensex ends up 34 points

Investors cautious ahead of US Fed meet; Sensex ends up 34 points

Source: PTI
December 13, 2023 16:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty eked out gains on Wednesday following late buying in capital goods, auto and energy shares as investors adopted a cautious approach ahead of the US Fed interest rate decision to be announced later in the day.

BSE

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 33.57 points or 0.05 per cent to settle at 69,584.60, driven by late buying.

 

During the day, it fell 450.47 points or 0.64 per cent to 69,100.56.

The Nifty gained 19.95 points or 0.10 per cent to 20,926.35.

Among the Sensex firms, NTPC, Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, Sun Pharma, State Bank of India, Titan and Tata Steel were the major gainers.

Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement and Bajaj Finance were the major laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled lower while Tokyo ended in the positive territory.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.27 per cent to $73.04 a barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were buyers on Tuesday as they bought equities worth Rs 76.86 crore, according to exchange data.

Snapping its declining trend, retail inflation rose to a three-month high of 5.55 per cent in November on firming food prices, including vegetables and cereals, though it remains within the RBI's comfort zone of less than 6 per cent.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
The Modi Premium
The Modi Premium
GDP Numbers: Fragile, Handle With Care!
GDP Numbers: Fragile, Handle With Care!
Samsung Pushes Xiaomi To 3rd Spot
Samsung Pushes Xiaomi To 3rd Spot
COP28 adopts deal on transition away from fossil fuels
COP28 adopts deal on transition away from fossil fuels
Lok Sabha, Delhi police to probe security lapse
Lok Sabha, Delhi police to probe security lapse
England's Knight reveals anxiety ahead of India Test
England's Knight reveals anxiety ahead of India Test
'He was shouting kaala kanoon vaapas lo'
'He was shouting kaala kanoon vaapas lo'

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

This Will Be India's Biggest Hospital Chain

This Will Be India's Biggest Hospital Chain

'IPO market has bullish outlook in 2024'

'IPO market has bullish outlook in 2024'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances