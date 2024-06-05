News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Investors become richer by Rs 13.22 lakh cr as markets bounce back

Investors become richer by Rs 13.22 lakh cr as markets bounce back

Source: PTI
June 05, 2024 20:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A day after facing massive erosion from their wealth, equity investors became richer by Rs 13.22 lakh crore on Wednesday with markets making a strong comeback.

Wealth

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 2,303.19 points, or 3.20 per cent, to settle at 74,382.24.

During the day, it rallied 2,455.77 points, or 3.40 per cent, to 74,534.82.

In line with optimism returning at the Dalal Street, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped Rs 13,22,847.05 crore to Rs 4,08,06,552.32 crore ($4.89 trillion) on Wednesday.

 

"Indian market exhibited a spirited recovery driven by broad based buying across various sectors, as political stability appears assured.

"However, attention will remain on the formation of the government and the forthcoming RBI policy meeting," said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services.

All the 30 Sensex companies ended in the green, with IndusInd Bank jumping nearly 8 per cent.

Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, and JSW Steel also emerged big gainers.

Tuesday's big laggards NTPC, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro and Power Grid also ended in the green.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge jumped 4.41 per cent and smallcap index rallied 2.93 per cent.

All the indices ended in the green, with telecommunication soaring 6.01 per cent, services jumping 5.74 per cent, metal (5.36 per cent), auto (4.50 per cent), commodities (4.48 per cent), and consumer discretionary (4.29 per cent).

As many as 2,597 stocks advanced while 1,221 declined and 100 remained unchanged.

"Over the next few days, there could be a lot of action around NDA staking the claim to form the government, and thereafter a lot of noise could be around key portfolio/ministry allocation which will keep the equity markets volatile," Rupen Rajguru, Head Equity Investments and Strategy, Julius Baer India, said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Markets Never Expected Coalition Govt'
'Markets Never Expected Coalition Govt'
AI, Cloud, super app: Adani group to bet big on tech
AI, Cloud, super app: Adani group to bet big on tech
'BJP's weakened majority poses challenges to reforms'
'BJP's weakened majority poses challenges to reforms'
Kangana's New Role: 'Mandi Ki Sansad'
Kangana's New Role: 'Mandi Ki Sansad'
Paolini upsets Rybakina to reach French Open semis
Paolini upsets Rybakina to reach French Open semis
Sensex jumps over 1,772 points; Nifty crosses 22K
Sensex jumps over 1,772 points; Nifty crosses 22K
73 women elected to Lok Sabha, lower than 2019
73 women elected to Lok Sabha, lower than 2019

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Nobody's Asking Where Money Will Come'

'Nobody's Asking Where Money Will Come'

Modi 3.0: Moody's expects policy continuity, but...

Modi 3.0: Moody's expects policy continuity, but...

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances