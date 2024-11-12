News
Investors become poorer by Rs 5.29 lakh cr as markets slump

Investors become poorer by Rs 5.29 lakh cr as markets slump

Source: PTI
November 12, 2024 22:52 IST
A sharp fall in the equity market made investors poorer by Rs 5.29 lakh crore on Tuesday when the BSE benchmark Sensex tumbled over 800 points.

Broker

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

A host of negative triggers -- muted quarterly earnings, continuous foreign fund outflows and weak trends in Asian and European markets -- dragged the benchmark indices lower.

The BSE benchmark gauge tumbled 820.97 points or 1.03 per cent to settle at 78,675.18.

 

During the day, it plunged 948.31 points or 1.19 per cent to 78,547.84.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies eroded by Rs 5,29,525.42 crore to Rs 4,37,24,562.57 crore ($5.18 trillion).

"Domestic earnings disappointment and weak Asian & European market cues fuelled another round of massive correction as key benchmark indices slumped.

"The expensive valuations of Indian markets and the rising bond yields coupled with worries of Trump's likely protectionist policies going ahead has continued to fuel pessimism amongst the local investors," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

From the 30-share Sensex pack, NTPC, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, State Bank of India, Tata Motors, Maruti, JSW Steel and Power Grid were among the major laggards.

On the other hand, Infosys, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank and Tata Consultancy Services were the gainers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,306.88 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the negative territory.

The BSE smallcap gauge tanked by 1.26 per cent and midcap index declined by 0.98 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, power slumped the most 2.79 per cent, followed by utilities (2.20 per cent), capital goods (2.14 per cent), auto (1.95 per cent), industrials (1.82 per cent) and metal (1.52 per cent).

Realty and focused IT were the gainers.

A total of 2,742 stocks declined while 1,226 advanced and 93 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
