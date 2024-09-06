News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Investors become poorer by Rs 4.12 lakh cr in morning trade

Investors become poorer by Rs 4.12 lakh cr in morning trade

Source: PTI
September 06, 2024 12:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Investors' wealth plummeted by Rs 4.12 lakh crore during the morning trade on Friday as markets faced a massive correction tracking a weak trend in global peers and fresh foreign fund outflows.

Broker

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Falling for the third day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 896.7 points or 1.09 per cent to 81,304.46 during the morning trade.

The BSE benchmark had hit its all-time high of 82,725.28 on Monday.

 

Following the weak trend in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms slumped Rs 4,12,152.83 crore to Rs 4,61,56,748.42 crore ($5.50 trillion) during the morning trade.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, State Bank of India, HCL Technologies, Reliance Industries, Adani Ports, Larsen & Toubro and Mahindra & Mahindra were the biggest laggards.

Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints and Hindustan Unilever were the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower.

The US markets ended mostly in the negative territory on Thursday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 688.69 crore on Thursday after days of remaining buyers, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude traded 0.15 per cent higher to $72.81 a barrel.

"The near-term trend in the market will be influenced by the US jobs data to be published tonight," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

The BSE benchmark on Thursday failed to hold on to initial gains and declined 151.48 points or 0.18 per cent to settle at 82,201.16.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Airfares Rise By 53% As Competition Fades
Airfares Rise By 53% As Competition Fades
High Valuations Pose Risk To Bull Market
High Valuations Pose Risk To Bull Market
'Growth Expected To Be 1% Below Last Yr'
'Growth Expected To Be 1% Below Last Yr'
This Great Would Love To Bowl To Kohli
This Great Would Love To Bowl To Kohli
Sindhu goes pink for breast cancer awareness!
Sindhu goes pink for breast cancer awareness!
MP woman raped, people film act to make video viral
MP woman raped, people film act to make video viral
Ganesh Installed In Richest Mumbai Mandal
Ganesh Installed In Richest Mumbai Mandal

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Why There Is A Surge In Demat Accounts

Why There Is A Surge In Demat Accounts

Planning A Trip To Dubai? Read This

Planning A Trip To Dubai? Read This

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances