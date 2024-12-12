News
Intense selling in select index majors; Sensex, Nifty end down

Source: PTI
Last updated on: December 12, 2024 17:07 IST
Equity market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Thursday due to intense selling in index majors Reliance Industries, L&T and HUL as investors turned cautious ahead of the inflation data announcement.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 236.18 points or 0.29 per cent to settle at 81,289.96.

During the day, it dropped 314.5 points or 0.38 per cent to 81,211.64.

 

The NSE Nifty dropped 93.10 points or 0.38 per cent to 24,548.70.

Among the 30-share Sensex blue-chip firms, NTPC, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Motors, Maruti, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints and State Bank of India were the biggest laggards.

Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Adani Ports and Tata Consultancy Services were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the green.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,012.24 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.30 per cent to $73.74 a barrel.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
