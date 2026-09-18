HCLTech Report Reveals Integration As Semiconductor Industry's Biggest Hurdle

A new HCLTech global research report reveals that integration has now become the semiconductor industry's most significant challenge, overshadowing previous supply chain concerns amidst growing enterprise dependency and the strategic impact of AI.

Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Key Points Integration has become the semiconductor industry's biggest challenge, surpassing supply chain constraints.

Enterprises show increasing dependency on semiconductors, with 98% more reliant now and 99% expecting further growth.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is significantly increasing the strategic importance of semiconductor architecture.

Industrial automation exhibits the strongest acceleration in semiconductor reliance among all sectors studied.

Companies are seeking engineering service providers for hardware/software integration, supply chain support, and industry expertise to address these challenges.

Integration has overtaken supply chain constraints as the semiconductor industry's biggest challenge, according to a global research report by HCLTech released on Friday. The report, titled "The Silicon Shift: When Every Industry Becomes a Chip Industry", surveyed 300 senior leaders across engineering, research and development (R&D), semiconductor and hardware, product, innovation and technology strategy functions in the United States, Europe and Asia.

Growing Semiconductor Dependency Across Industries

According to the report, 98 per cent of enterprises said they are more dependent on semiconductors than they were three years ago, and 99 per cent expect this dependency to increase over the next five years. About 71 per cent said AI is increasing the importance of semiconductor architecture as a strategic business decision. The dependency is most acute in industrial automation, where 75 per cent of respondents reported being much more reliant on semiconductors than three years ago, the strongest acceleration among the sectors studied, the report said.

Integration Challenges Outpace Supply Chain Concerns

"However, integration emerged as the industry's biggest challenge, cited by the largest share of respondents as the primary reason current solutions fall short, outpacing supply chain constraints and performance limitations. Integration was the leading concern in medical devices and industrial automation and featured in the top two across all four sectors studied," HCLTech said.

Strategic Partnerships for Future Semiconductor Capabilities

To address these challenges, enterprises said they are turning to engineering service providers that can offer greater value through hardware and software integration (67 per cent), supply chain and lifecycle support (61 per cent) and deeper industry expertise (59 per cent). The report said this suggests competitive advantage is increasingly being shaped by the quality of engineering partnerships and integration expertise, rather than silicon performance alone. "Semiconductor dependency now shapes corporate strategy, not just engineering roadmaps. What this research reveals is that enterprises are no longer asking which chip to buy. Rather, they are asking how to build a durable capability around silicon across long product lifecycles, high regulatory stakes and complex integration environments. The companies that solve that problem, and the partners who help them, will define their sectors for the next decade," said Ameer Saithu, Executive Vice President & Global Head, Semiconductor Business, HCLTech. The report found that while 79 per cent of enterprises currently rely entirely on off-the-shelf silicon or mostly commercial silicon with limited customisation, 66 per cent expect to move to a different model within five years.