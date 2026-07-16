Instamart Debuts On-Demand LPG Delivery

The launch also marks the debut of HPCL's newly launched HP Navya, its next-generation 10 kg composite LPG cylinder, on Instamart.

IMAGE: HPCL's newly launched HP Navya. Photograph: Kind courtesy HPCL/X

Quick commerce (qcom) platform Instamart on Wednesday said it has tied up with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to launch an on-demand liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder delivery service.

The launch also marks the debut of HPCL's newly launched HP Navya, its next-generation 10 kg composite LPG cylinder, on Instamart.

Key Points Instamart has partnered with HPCL to offer on-demand delivery of LPG cylinders, beginning with a pilot rollout in Bengaluru.

Customers can order the new 10 kg HP Navya composite cylinder or the traditional 5 kg metal LPG cylinder.

The service is available even without an existing domestic LPG connection, expanding access for new categories of consumers.

First-time buyers must complete identity verification, while refill orders require returning the empty HPCL cylinder during delivery.

Orders will be fulfilled through HPCL's authorised distributor network following prescribed safety and regulatory protocols for LPG deliveries.

Bengaluru LPG Launch

The service will initially go live in Bengaluru, where consumers can order HP Navya, which is lighter, corrosion-resistant and designed for modern living.

The cylinder features a translucent body that enables customers to conveniently monitor the gas level.

Additionally, the 5 kg metal LPG cylinder will also be available.

On-Demand LPG Delivery

Customers can order cylinders without an existing domestic LPG connection, making this a flexible, on-demand option for a wider range of consumers.

This includes students, working professionals and smaller households.

While ordering, consumers can log on to Instamart, select their preferred 10 kg composite LPG cylinder or 5 kg metal LPG cylinder, add it to their cart, and place an order.

The company said that first time purchases will be for new cylinders, and thereafter, consumers can place refill orders by returning the empty HPCL cylinder at the time of delivery.

First time orders will require identity verification with proof-of-delivery documentation.

The orders will be fulfilled via HPCL's authorised distributor network and delivered by the distributor's trained personnel under applicable safety and regulatory protocols.

HPCL Instamart Partnership

"Instamart has expanded its consumption use cases well beyond groceries to become part of everyday life.

"With HPCL, we're extending that convenience to an essential household service, bringing LPG onto Instamart while maintaining the safety and reliability standards consumers expect," Amitesh Jha, CEO, Instamart said.

"We are making LPG more accessible and convenient for Naya Bharat with a focus on safety, trust and reliability that customers associate HP Gas with," Amit Garg, director of marketing at HPCL, said.

"Through the Instamart platform, we will reach customers through a fast, convenient and digitally-enabled platform," Garg added.

"It will make HP Navya Composite LPG cylinders more accessible while enhancing the overall customer experience."

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff