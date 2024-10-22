News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Business » Insider trading norms for MFs to be applicable from Nov 1

Insider trading norms for MFs to be applicable from Nov 1

Source: PTI
October 22, 2024 21:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

All transactions in the units of an asset management company's mutual funds exceeding Rs 15 lakh executed by designated persons, trustees, or their immediate relatives must be reported to the compliance officer within two business days from such transactions, Sebi said on Tuesday.

MF

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The threshold of Rs 15 lakh could be either in a single transaction or multiple transactions within a quarter, per PAN, across all schemes except exempted ones.

The new rules will be applicable from November 1, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

The regulator asked asset management companies (AMCs) to disclose the details of the holdings of their designated persons, trustees and their immediate relatives on aggregate from November 1, 2024 on a quarterly basis.

 

The holdings as on October 31 will be disclosed on the platform of the stock exchanges by November 15.

Thereafter, for all subsequent quarters, AMCs will have to provide the information within 10 calendar days from the end of the quarter.

"Details of all transactions in the units of its own mutual funds, above the threshold amount which aggregates to excess of Rs 15 lakh, in one transaction or a series of transactions over any quarter, per PAN across all schemes excluding the exempted schemes, executed by the designated persons of AMC, trustees and their immediate relatives shall be reported by the concerned person to the compliance officer of AMC within two business days from the date of transaction," Sebi said.

The regulator said employees must avoid profiting from trading in the same security within 30 days and if they transact, they must explain it to the Compliance Officer, who in turn will report it to the AMC Board and Trustees.

Sebi, through a notification in November 2022, included trading in mutual fund units under the insider trading rules.

This was aimed at enhancing the integrity and transparency within AMCs.

The notified rules will be applicable from November 1, 2024.

As per the notification, an insider cannot trade in the units of a mutual fund scheme while in possession of unpublished price-sensitive information (UPSI), which may have a material impact on the net asset value of a scheme or on the interest of the unit holders of the scheme.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
The Man Who Saw Tomorrow
The Man Who Saw Tomorrow
'Nifty Pullback Needs To Be Taken In Stride'
'Nifty Pullback Needs To Be Taken In Stride'
High Time India Resists Real Estate Mania
High Time India Resists Real Estate Mania
Delay in seat sharing makes smaller MVA allies uneasy
Delay in seat sharing makes smaller MVA allies uneasy
Reserve Bank of India net sold $6.5 billion in Aug
Reserve Bank of India net sold $6.5 billion in Aug
Indo-Pak ties continue to impact Champions Trophy prep
Indo-Pak ties continue to impact Champions Trophy prep
5 dead as rain brings Bengaluru to its knees
5 dead as rain brings Bengaluru to its knees

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Maruti, Tatas' Plans To Boost Car Sales

Maruti, Tatas' Plans To Boost Car Sales

The Truth About India's Housing Prices

The Truth About India's Housing Prices

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances