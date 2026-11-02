InGovern: Valuation Changes Alone Not Grounds to Reopen TVS Family Settlement

A new report by corporate governance advisory firm InGovern Research Services delves into the TVS group's Venu Srinivasan family succession dispute, asserting that changes in business valuations alone should not be grounds to reopen documented family settlements.

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IMAGE: Chairman emeritus of TVS Motor Venu Srinivasan. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points InGovern asserts that documented family arrangements should not be reopened merely due to changes in business valuations since the original reference date.

The report, titled 'When Family Succession Disputes Become a Listed-Company Governance Risk', examines the ongoing succession dispute within the Venu Srinivasan family of the TVS group.

Differences exist between Venu Srinivasan and his wife Mallika Srinivasan and daughter Lakshmi Venu regarding the division of family assets and businesses.

InGovern recommends that listed entities like TVS Holdings and TVS Motor assess whether recent developments in the dispute require updated materiality assessments and exchange disclosures.

The firm highlighted that Sudarshan Venu's management succession has proceeded through established corporate processes, separate from the family dispute.

A documented family arrangement should not be reopened merely because business valuations have changed since the relevant reference date, corporate governance advisory firm InGovern Research Services has said in a report examining the ongoing succession dispute within the Venu Srinivasan family of the TVS group.

In its November 2026 report titled, When Family Succession Disputes Become a Listed-Company Governance Risk — Lessons from the TVS Succession Matter, InGovern said differences over family arrangements should be resolved through documented agreements and applicable legal processes, without disrupting the management or operations of listed companies.

Valuation Changes and Family Settlements

"Subsequent business performance and valuation changes should not, by themselves, be a basis to vary a documented family arrangement," the report said, adding that any variation or reinterpretation must be tested against the agreement's terms and applicable law.

The observations come amid differences between Venu Srinivasan, on one side, and his wife, Mallika Srinivasan, and daughter Lakshmi Venu, on the other, over the division of family assets and businesses.

Venu Srinivasan has maintained that the assets concerned are his personal assets and that their allocation among his children, Lakshmi and Sudarshan Venu, was fair and equitable with reference to the broader TVS-group settlement, which was reached on December 10, 2020.

Mallika Srinivasan and Lakshmi Venu, however, have publicly maintained that no economic settlement has been reached within the family and that there was no transparent valuation or mutual consent for such a settlement.

Disclosure and Corporate Governance

InGovern noted that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was executed by all four family members on March 21, 2024, and disclosed by TVS Holdings to the stock exchanges the following day. However, the disclosure did not provide the agreement's detailed terms or establish whether a complete economic settlement had been concluded.

The advisory firm clarified the point that it was not adjudicating the competing claims of family members.

It also acknowledged that it had not examined the MoU, trust deeds or confidential valuation documents.

InGovern said the dispute, which surfaced publicly in October, warranted an assessment of whether fresh disclosures were required from TVS Holdings and TVS Motor.

The firm said it had not identified any subsequent stock-exchange filing by either company specifically disclosing the October dispute.

It recommended that the listed entities assess whether recent developments required an updated materiality assessment and exchange disclosure, particularly if they affected promoter control, ownership or succession arrangements.

The report also highlighted that Sudarshan Venu's management succession had proceeded through established corporate processes.