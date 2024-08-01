News
Infosys under probe for alleged GST evasion of Rs 32,403 cr

Source: PTI
August 01, 2024 01:25 IST
India's second largest IT services company Infosys has been slapped with a 'pre-show cause' notice for alleged GST evasion to the tune of about Rs 32,403 crore.

Infosys

Photograph: Vivek Prakash/Reuters

In a BSE filing, the Bengaluru headquartered IT firm said Karnataka State GST authorities have issued a pre-show cause notice for payment of GST of Rs 32,403 crores for the period July 2017 to March 2022, towards the expenses incurred by overseas branch offices of Infosys Ltd, and added that the company has responded to the pre-show cause notice.

 

"... The company has also received a pre-show cause notice from the Director General of GST Intelligence on the same matter and the company is in the process of responding to the same," the filing said.

The company believes that as per regulations, GST is not applicable on such expenses.

"Additionally, as per a recent Circular... issued by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs on the recommendations of the GST Council, services provided by the overseas branches to Indian entity are not subject to GST," Infosys said.

Infosys argued that GST payments are eligible for credit or refund against export of IT services.

"Infosys has paid all its GST dues and is fully in compliance with the central and state regulations on this matter," the company contended.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Nirmalaji Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai?
MAF's Steal A March Over BAF's
Will Curvv Be An SUV Trend Setter?
Hunger in India came down to 13.7% during 2021-23
Delhi area where 3 students had died flooded again
Olympic gold to upset in 24 hours: Wang's turnaround
'Budget Hasn't Addressed Real Issues'

30% of GenAI Projects May Fail By 2025

