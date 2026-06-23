Nandan Nilekani On How AI Will Amplify IT Firms

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani reveals the company's strategy to capture a massive USD 400 billion AI-first services opportunity by 2030, asserting that artificial intelligence will amplify the IT industry rather than replace it.

Key Points Infosys anticipates a USD 400 billion AI-first services market by 2030.

Nandan Nilekani asserts AI will amplify IT firms, not replace them, emphasizing adaptation.

Infosys is well-positioned to address the AI deployment gap in large enterprises.

The company focuses on integrating intelligent AI with mission-critical enterprise platforms.

Infosys is already collaborating with 90% of its top 200 clients on their AI journeys.

Asserting that artificial intelligence will not replace IT firms but rather "amplify" them, Infosys co-founder and Chairman Nandan Nilekani on Tuesday said the company is keen to tap into a massive USD 400 billion AI-first services opportunity by 2030.

Addressing shareholders at the company's 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM), Nilekani tackled what he termed the "existential question" facing the IT industry amid rapid technological disruption.

AI's Role In IT Industry Evolution

"More than three years after GenAI was launched, Infosys is more relevant than ever before and well positioned for the decade ahead. While we embrace the best coding tools and improve our productivity, there is much more to do in the software development life cycle.

"The AI deployment gap in large enterprise clients is real, and closing that gap is where the work is. AI will not replace companies like ours. It will amplify those who move with purpose and adapt with speed," Nilekani noted.

Navigating Enterprise AI Complexities

He explained that enterprise solutions demand rigorous testing, resilient architecture, foundational cybersecurity, and strict data governance that cannot be outsourced to external platforms.

The AI revolution has made legacy modernisation urgent, positioning Infosys to capitalise on this structural shift in technology.

"The defining opportunity lies in integrating intelligent AI systems with mission-critical enterprise platforms. The greatest value will come from combining the world of models and agents with traditional transaction systems that continue to underpin enterprise operations. That convergence is where the next wave of opportunities will emerge.

"Our clients trust Infosys to bring hard-earned learning to help them navigate the complexities of enterprise AI. Infosys is fully prepared to deliver on that trust and help our clients navigate the next," he said, adding that Infosys is already collaborating with 90 per cent of our top 200 clients on their AI journeys.