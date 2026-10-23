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Infosys sees 6.2% rise in Q2 net profit, reaches Rs 7,823 crore

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik October 23, 2026 16:40 IST 1 Minute Read
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Indian IT giant Infosys has reported a robust 6.2 per cent surge in its consolidated net profit to Rs 7,823 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, demonstrating strong financial performance in the competitive tech landscape.

Infosys

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points

  • Infosys' consolidated net profit for Q2 FY24 increased by 6.2 per cent to Rs 7,823 crore.
  • The company's net profit in the year-ago period was Rs 7,364 crore.
  • Consolidated revenue from operations grew by 10.2 per cent to Rs 49,244 crore in the September quarter.
  • This growth compares to Rs 44,490 crore in revenue reported in the same quarter last year.
 

IT company Infosys on Friday reported a 6.2 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,823 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

Q2 Financial Highlights

The company registered a net profit of Rs 7,364 crore in the year-ago period.

Infosys' consolidated revenue from operations grew 10.2 per cent to Rs 49,244 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 44,490 crore a year ago.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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