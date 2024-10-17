Infosys Q2 net profit rises 4.7%

Infosys Ltd on Thursday reported a 4.7 per cent rise in the September quarter net profit and raised revenue guidance after broadbased growth.

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

Net profit of Rs 6,506 crore in July-September was up 4.7 per cent when compared to Rs 6,212 crore earnings in the same period last year.

It was 2.2 per cent higher quarter-on-year, according to a company statement.

Revenue was up 4.2 per cent at Rs 40,986 crore.

Infosys for the second consecutive quarter raised the 2024-25 fiscal year revenue guidance.

It now anticipates a growth of 3.75 to 4.50 per cent in revenue in the fiscal year April 2024 to March 2025, up from 3-4 per cent band it had given in the previous quarter.

The company had in July raised the revenue guidance for the fiscal from 1-3 per cent anticipated previously.