Infosys Q1 Net Profit Up 12.2%, Lowers Full-Year Revenue Growth Forecast

Infosys announced a 12.2 per cent rise in its Q1 net profit to Rs 7,769 crore, even as the IT major lowered its full-year FY27 revenue growth outlook to 1.5-3 per cent amidst an uncertain global macro-environment, driven by strong AI momentum and strategic partnerships.

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points Infosys' consolidated net profit for the June quarter rose 12.2 per cent year-on-year to Rs 7,769 crore.

The company's revenue for Q1FY27 increased by 14 per cent, reaching Rs 48,211 crore.

Infosys has revised its full-year FY27 revenue growth outlook downwards to 1.5-3 per cent, from the previous 1.5-3.5 per cent, due to an uncertain macro-environment.

CEO Salil Parekh highlighted strong AI momentum converting into revenue and significant large deal wins, reinforcing client confidence in Infosys' AI transformation capabilities.

Compensation hikes for employees will be rolled out in two parts, in October and January, with senior employees receiving theirs later.

Infosys on Thursday reported a 12.2 per cent year on year rise in consolidated net profit for June quarter, at Rs 7,769 crore.

The company's revenue for Q1FY27 rose 14 per cent to Rs 48,211 crore.

Revised Revenue Growth Outlook

India's second largest IT services company also changed its revenue growth outlook for the full year FY27, now pegging it at 1.5 to 3 per cent.

The management, during the earnings call, said the macro-environment remains uncertain.

The Bengaluru- headquartered company had previously said it expects its revenue to grow by 1.5 to 3.5 per cent in FY27.

AI Momentum and Strategic Partnerships

"AI momentum is now rapidly converting into revenue, which demonstrates how Infosys' differentiated enterprise AI value proposition is translating into consistent market share gains," said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD.

Strong large deal wins reinforce client confidence in the company's ability to be the strategic partner of choice for AI transformation driving tangible business value, Parekh said.

"With strategic partnerships established with all leading AI companies, we are bringing the power of the innovation ecosystem to help clients accelerate operational productivity and unlock growth opportunities.

"We remain committed to re-skilling our employee base across levels and this sustained focus has positioned Infosys as a frontier organisation with deep expertise accelerating AI journeys for some of the largest enterprises the world over," he added.

Employee Compensation and Financial Strength

Compensation hikes will be rolled out in October and January in two parts, the company said.

While most of the staff will get the hikes in October, senior employees will get it in January.

Infosys CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka said resilient margins of 21.1 per cent and consistent strong cash generation reflected the strength of the business model, disciplined execution and continued focus on operational excellence in a challenging business environment.

"We are accelerating investments in AI, talent, and platforms to drive future growth and remain committed to improving productivity, expanding operating leverage and maintaining the financial flexibility needed to capitalise on emerging opportunities while delivering sustainable shareholder value," he added.

Leadership Transition Announced

Notably, Infosys has announced the appointment of Ashiss Kumar Dash as CEO Designate, effective Apr 1, 2027.

ash is set to succeed Salil Parekh, on completion of the latter's second term.