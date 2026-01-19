HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Industry confidence hits five-qtr high in Oct-Dec: CII survey

Industry confidence hits five-qtr high in Oct-Dec: CII survey

By Auhona Mukherjee
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 19, 2026 15:04 IST

x

Business confidence in India Inc rose to a five-quarter high in December quarter of FY26, amid further reform expectations and steady domestic demand, a survey by industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) showed.

India Inc

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh

The CII Business Confidence Index (BCI) rose for the third consecutive quarter to 66.5 in the December quarter from 66 in the preceding September quarter.

“This marks the highest level recorded in the last five quarters, reflecting a sustained improvement in business sentiment.

"The sequential uptick in confidence is indicative of improving demand conditions, greater clarity on policy direction, and continued optimism around investment and capacity expansion plans,” the survey said.

 

Two-thirds of firms reported higher demand in Q2FY26, while 72 per cent expect further growth in Q3FY26, aided by Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate cuts and festive consumption.43 per cent of respondents expect the GST rate cut to boost consumption in six to 12 months, while 30 per cent expect the boost to last for 12 months.

“The steady rise in business confidence shows industry’s ability to navigate external headwinds, anchored by resilient domestic demand and a robust reform agenda,” Chandrajit Banerjee, director general at CII said.

Majority of respondents to the survey (69 per cent) expect the RBI to cut rates in its Monetary Policy Committee meeting in February.

Of them, more than half expect the rate cut to be higher than 25 basis points, due to a benign inflation trajectory.

Meanwhile, 21.7 per cent of respondents expect the RBI to maintain the rate at the current level.

For the upcoming Union Budget 2026-27, the CII has called for the launch of National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) 2.0, with a Rs 150 trillion outlay, focusing on revenue‑generating projects and smooth dispute‑resolution mechanisms to accelerate infrastructure delivery and attract private investment.

It has also called for the creation of an India Development and Strategic Fund (IDSF) to mobilise large pools of domestic institutional capital and foreign investment.

Additionally, the CII has suggested a Rs 10 billion digitisation fund to speed up regulatory digitisation, streamline compliance through unified digital systems, and reduce the compliance burden for businesses.

Additionally, it has recommended emphasis on speeding up innovation, research and development, suggesting the establishment of 10 Centres of Advanced Learning and Research (CALRs), each with a budget of Rs 10 billion, focused on domains such as artificial intelligence, quantum, advanced materials, robotics, clean energy, and biotechnology.

“Sustained reform and a strong industry–government partnership will enable India to maintain world‑leading growth while ensuring that opportunity reaches every household,” added Banerjee.

Auhona Mukherjee in New Delhi
Source: source
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Two-wheeler Industry hits speed bump over ABS mandate
Two-wheeler Industry hits speed bump over ABS mandate
Domestic sales a booster dose for pharma revenues
Domestic sales a booster dose for pharma revenues
First-time luxury buyers power BMW to record sales
First-time luxury buyers power BMW to record sales
Rupee Fall Delays India's No. 4 Dream
Rupee Fall Delays India's No. 4 Dream
Debt Recovery Overhaul Likely In Budget
Debt Recovery Overhaul Likely In Budget

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Walnut Key Lime Pie Smoothie

webstory image 2

13 Fanciest Stores In The World

webstory image 3

5 Winter Sweets To Keep Warm

VIDEOS

Raashii Khanna Stuns in Black Bodycon1:28

Raashii Khanna Stuns in Black Bodycon

Shilpa Shetty Stuns in Black Dress at Ramesh Taurani's Birthday Celebration1:04

Shilpa Shetty Stuns in Black Dress at Ramesh Taurani's...

Aamir Khan Spotted With GF Gauri Spratt at Ramesh Taurani's Birthday Bash1:18

Aamir Khan Spotted With GF Gauri Spratt at Ramesh...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO