News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Industrial production growth perks up slightly to 5.2% in Jan

Industrial production growth perks up slightly to 5.2% in Jan

Source: PTI
March 10, 2023 22:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India's industrial production growth perked up slightly to 5.2 per cent in January from 4.7 per cent in December 2022, mainly due to good performance of the power, mining and manufacturing sectors, according to official data released on Friday.

Industrial production

Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

There was an improvement on an annual as well as sequential basis.

The factory output growth measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) stood at two per cent in January 2022.

 

As per the IIP data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector's output grew 3.7 per cent in January 2023 from 1.9 per cent a year ago.

Mining output rose 8.8 per cent during the month under review compared to 3 per cent in January 2022.

Power generation also surged 12.7 per cent in January 2023 against 0.9 per cent in the year-ago month.

As per use-based classification, the capital goods segment recorded a growth of 11 per cent in January against a growth of 1.8 per cent in the corresponding month of the last fiscal.

Consumer durables output declined by 7.5 per cent compared to a contraction of 4.4 per cent a year ago.

Consumer non-durable goods output expanded by 6.2 per cent against a growth of 3.1 per cent earlier.

Infrastructure/construction goods too posted a growth of 8.1 per cent compared to a 5.9 per cent expansion in the same month of 2022.

The data also showed that the output of primary goods logged 9.6 per cent growth in the month against 1.6 per cent in the year-ago period.

The intermediate goods output growth decelerated to 0.1 per cent from 2.5 per cent earlier.

For the first 10 months of the current fiscal (April-January), the growth in IIP works out to be 5.4 per cent, down from 13.7 per cent in the year-ago period.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'We are exploring setting up an aerotropolis'
'We are exploring setting up an aerotropolis'
'India is in a sweet spot for few years'
'India is in a sweet spot for few years'
'Question mark if we will grow at 6%'
'Question mark if we will grow at 6%'
PHOTOS: RCB vs UP Warriorz
PHOTOS: RCB vs UP Warriorz
Iran, Saudi to resume ties after China brokers peace
Iran, Saudi to resume ties after China brokers peace
Sisodia made Rs 290 crore in 'excise scam': ED
Sisodia made Rs 290 crore in 'excise scam': ED
Why Ashwin will go to bed feeling a lot better...
Why Ashwin will go to bed feeling a lot better...

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'There will be volatility in the interim'

'There will be volatility in the interim'

'Economic rebound has run out of steam'

'Economic rebound has run out of steam'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances