Home  » Business » Industrial output growth slips to 2.7% in April

Industrial output growth slips to 2.7% in April

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
May 28, 2025 23:21 IST

India's industrial production growth slowed to 2.7 per cent in April 2025 due to poor performance of manufacturing, mining and power sectors, according to official data released on Wednesday.

IIP

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), rose by 5.2 per cent in April 2024, the data showed.

The National Statistics Office (NSO) also revised upwards industrial production growth for March to 3.9 per cent from the earlier estimate of 3 per cent released last month.

The IIP growth was 2.7 in February also.

 

The NSO data showed that the manufacturing sector's output growth slightly decelerated to 3.4 per cent in April 2025 from 4.2 per cent in the year-ago month.

Mining production contracted by 0.2 per cent as against a growth of 6.8 per cent a year ago.

Power output growth also slowed to 1 per cent in April 2025 against 10.2 per cent in the year-ago period.

As per use-based classification, the capital goods segment growth accelerated to 20.3 per cent in April 2025 from 2.8 per cent in the year-ago period.

Consumer durables (or white goods production) grew 6.4 per cent during the reporting month against a growth of 10.5 per cent in April 2024.

In April 2025, consumer non-durables output contracted 1.7 per cent compared to a decline of 2.5 per cent a year ago.

Infrastructure/construction goods reported a growth of 4 per cent in April 2025, down from an 8.5 per cent expansion in the year-ago period.

The data also showed that the output of primary goods contracted by 0.4 per cent in April 2025 against 7 per cent growth a year earlier.

The expansion in the intermediate goods segment was 4.1 per cent in the month under review, up from 3.8 per cent a year ago.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
