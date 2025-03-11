IndusInd Bank stock tanks 27 pc

Falling for the fifth straight day, shares of IndusInd Bank tanked 27 per cent on Tuesday after the private sector lender reported some discrepancies in its derivatives portfolio.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

On the BSE, the stock of IndusInd Bank slumped 27.17 per cent to hit the lower circuit at Rs 655.95 per piece, also its 52-week low.

The scrip of the company plummeted 27.06 per cent to hit a 52-week low of Rs 656.80 apiece, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The stock emerged as the major laggard on the 30-share BSE Sensex.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, IndusInd Bank said that during an internal review of processes relating to the derivatives portfolio, it noted some discrepancies in the account balances.

Mumbai-based IndusInd Bank's detailed internal review has estimated an adverse impact of approximately 2.35 per cent of bank's net worth as of December 2024, the company said in a statement.

The review was undertaken following RBI's directions on investment portfolio of lenders, issued in September 2023, relating to 'Other Asset and Other Liability' accounts of the portfolio.

According to experts, this could potentially impact IndusInd Bank's net worth by Rs 1,500 crore.

Following this disclosure, IndusInd Bank held an analyst call and said that an external auditor is reviewing the matter, with a report expected by the end of March 2024.

However, IndusInd Bank clarified that the profitability and capital adequacy remains healthy to absorb this one-time impact.

On Monday, IndusInd Bank's ended nearly 4 per cent lower after the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision to extend the incumbent CEO's term to one year against three years that was sought by the private sector lender.