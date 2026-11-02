IndiGo to receive A350s from 2028, eyes long-haul market with three-class configuration

IndiGo is set to expand its long-haul capabilities with the introduction of A350 aircraft from 2028, featuring a three-class configuration, as CEO Willie Walsh outlines the airline's strategy to capitalise on market opportunities amidst industry challenges.

Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

Key Points IndiGo expects to commence deliveries of wide-body A350 aircraft from the second quarter of 2028.

The A350s will feature a three-class configuration: 16 flat beds in business class, premium economy, and economy seats, with potential for more flat beds later.

CEO Willie Walsh sees significant opportunities for IndiGo, particularly in the long-haul market, despite industry challenges like rising fuel costs.

IndiGo reported a loss of Rs 1,879.1 crore in the September quarter due to higher fuel costs and rupee depreciation.

The airline has no immediate plans to hedge against fuel prices but will consider the option after finalising its policy.

IndiGo sees a lot of opportunities and will navigate through the challenges in the industry, its CEO Willie Walsh said on Monday as he emphasised the airline's focus on excellent cost base.

At his first in-person briefing after taking charge as CEO in August, Walsh said the airline expects to start getting the wide-body A350 aircraft from the second quarter of 2028.

Expanding Long-Haul Capabilities

The airline has all the ingredients to succeed in the long haul market, he said.

The A350s will have a three-class configuration -- 16 flat beds in business class, premium economy and economy class seats.

The configuration is locked for the first 10 A350 planes and the airline would look at having more flat beds in business class later, Walsh said.

Navigating Industry Headwinds

Against the backdrop of rising fuel costs roiling profitability of airlines, Walsh said the situation is challenging for the industry and IndiGo will navigate through the challenges.

Regarding hedging for fuel prices, Walsh said there are no plans to start it and would look at the option after finalising the policy.

In the September quarter, IndiGo reported a loss of Rs 1,879.1 crore as higher fuel costs and rupee depreciation roiled the profitability. Amid the headwinds, the airline had also reduced the capacity.

"We see incredible opportunities," he added.

Navi Mumbai Airport and Fleet Operations

About the Navi Mumbai airport, Walsh said the airport provides a big opportunity for it and that the decision to partly shift international flights was taken in the airline's interest.

IndiGo operates over 2,100 flights daily and currently has an operational fleet of over 400 aircraft.