Wholesale Price Inflation Climbs to 9.87% in June, Driven by Food and Mineral Costs

India's wholesale price inflation surged to 9.87 per cent in June, driven by a sharp increase in food and mineral prices, raising concerns about broader economic stability and future monetary policy decisions.

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation in India rose to 9.87 per cent in June, an increase from 9.68 per cent in May.

Food inflation saw a significant jump to 5.49 per cent in June, up from 3.60 per cent in May, attributed to rainfall deficits and El Nino impact.

Non-food articles and minerals also contributed to the surge, with WPI inflation at 11.07 per cent and 9.45 per cent respectively.

Experts predict July inflation could reach around 10 per cent due to broad-based price increases across primary articles, fuel, and manufactured products.

The output Producer Price Index (PPI), which is set to replace WPI, also moved in line, rising to 9.6 per cent year-on-year in June.

Wholesale price inflation rose to 9.87 per cent in June, from 9.68 per cent in May, led by a sharp spike in prices of non-food and food products.

The latest wholesale price index (WPI) inflation data is based on the 2022-23 base year.

Drivers of Inflationary Pressure

As per the data, food inflation rose to 5.49 per cent in June, from 3.60 per cent in May, as food prices rose during the month following a rainfall deficit due to the El Nino impact.

Non-food articles WPI inflation was also higher at 11.07 per cent, while in minerals it was 9.45 per cent in June.

"Mineral Oils (containing Petroleum Products), Food Articles, Manufacture of Basic Metals, and Manufacture of Chemicals and Chemical Products have been major drivers of WPI inflation in June 2026," the Commerce and Industry Ministry said.

WPI inflation in fuel and power was down to 27.41 per cent in June, from a peak of 30.33 per cent in May. In manufactured products, inflation was unchanged at 7.48 per cent as in May.

Expert Outlook and Future Projections

Barclays, in a note, said global commodity prices and crude oil prices had taken a a breather in June with the truce announcement between the US and Iran. This was reflected in lower fuel and power WPI inflation.

"But with the peace deal again coming under threat with the re-escalation of tensions in the Middle East, we are watchful of incoming WPI and PPI prints. In our view, these inflation prints are closer to peak, and we expect softening over the next few months," Barclays said.

India Ratings and Research Director, Megha Arora, said the headline WPI inflation was driven by primary articles, which offset the ease in fuel inflation in June.

"Ind-Ra believes the inflation in July 2026 is likely to rise to around 10 per cent, due to a broad-base effect with prices across groups â€“ primary articles, fuel and power and manufactured products likely to rise. This is expected due to El Nino impact on food prices, though some ease could be recorded in July. Resurgence in crude prices due to fresh escalation in the West Asia conflict would be another contributing factor," Arora said.

BofA Global Research, Head of India and ASEAN Economic Research, Rahul Bajoria said WPI is expected to cool off in the third quarter of 2026.

WPI to PPI Transition and Retail Inflation

This is the second monthly reading for WPI and the output Producer Price Index (PPI) on the revised 2022-23 base. The government had last month said that it would simultaneously release WPI and PPI every month, and WPI would be fully replaced by PPI over a five-year period.

The output PPI - set to replace the WPI- moved in line with wholesale prices at 9.6 per cent YoY, against 9.4 per cent in May 2026. The rise was mainly driven by higher agricultural inflation.

Retail or consumer price index-based inflation too had surged to a 17-month high of 4.38 per cent in June, as against 3.93 per cent in the previous month, data released on Monday showed.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which mainly factors in CPI when arriving at its monetary policy, has been mandated by the government to ensure that headline inflation remains at 4 per cent, with a 2 per cent margin on either side.

Last month, the RBI raised its inflation projection for the current fiscal year to 5.1 per cent from 4.6 per cent, largely due to mounting input costs, driven by the pass-through of higher global energy prices to retail petrol and diesel prices.