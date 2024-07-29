News
Rediff.com  » Business » India's unemployment rate at 3.2%

India's unemployment rate at 3.2%

Source: PTI
July 29, 2024 13:45 IST
There is no need for concern about job losses, Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday and added that the country's unemployment rate would come down below 3 per cent in the future.

Unemployment

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The current unemployment rate is 3.2 per cent.

It came down from 6 per cent in the 2017-18 period as employment generation has taken place under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, Mandaviya said during Question Hour in the Lok Sabha.

 

the work-population ratio rose to 40 per cent from 31 per cent during the same period, he said.

In response to supplementaries, the minister also said the unemployment rate, which was at 6 per cent in 2017-18, had fallen to 3.2 per cent and would come down further to below 3 per cent.

There is no need for concern about job losses and there is no lack of jobs, Mandaviya added.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
