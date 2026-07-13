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India's Exports Up 15.5% in June, Trade Deficit Hits Record $30.43 Billion

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik July 13, 2026 15:21 IST 2 Minutes Read
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India's trade deficit reached a record $30.43 billion in June, driven by a substantial 31 per cent increase in imports, even as exports saw a 15.5 per cent rise.

Export

Photograph: Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

Key Points

  • India's exports grew by 15.5 per cent to $40.41 billion in June.
  • The trade deficit widened significantly to a record $30.43 billion in June.
  • Imports surged by approximately 31 per cent to $70.84 billion during June.
  • Gold imports in Q1 FY23 rose to $11.01 billion, up from $7.49 billion in the previous year.
  • The increase in inbound shipments was attributed to higher imports of crude oil, electronics, machinery, and precious metals.
 

India's exports rose by 15.5 per cent to $40.41 billion in June, even as the trade deficit widened to $30.43 billion.

Imports in June went up by about 31 per cent to $70.84 billion.

Quarterly Trade Performance

During April-June this fiscal, exports increased 15.92 per cent to $129.32 billion, while imports rose 19.89 per cent to $216.18 billion.

Gold imports in the first quarter of this fiscal year rose to $11.01 billion from $7.49 billion in April-June last year.

Factors Behind Import Surge

India's exports to West Asian countries rose 7.29 per cent to $5 billion in June, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal said in a press briefing on trade data.

Agarwal attributed the increase in the country's inbound shipments to higher imports of crude oil, electronics, machinery, and precious metals.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

IndiaQ1 FY23Rajesh AgarwalQuarterly TradeCommerce

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