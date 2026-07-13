India's Exports Up 15.5% in June, Trade Deficit Hits Record $30.43 Billion

India's trade deficit reached a record $30.43 billion in June, driven by a substantial 31 per cent increase in imports, even as exports saw a 15.5 per cent rise.
Key Points
- India's exports grew by 15.5 per cent to $40.41 billion in June.
- The trade deficit widened significantly to a record $30.43 billion in June.
- Imports surged by approximately 31 per cent to $70.84 billion during June.
- Gold imports in Q1 FY23 rose to $11.01 billion, up from $7.49 billion in the previous year.
- The increase in inbound shipments was attributed to higher imports of crude oil, electronics, machinery, and precious metals.
India's exports rose by 15.5 per cent to $40.41 billion in June, even as the trade deficit widened to $30.43 billion.
Imports in June went up by about 31 per cent to $70.84 billion.
Quarterly Trade Performance
During April-June this fiscal, exports increased 15.92 per cent to $129.32 billion, while imports rose 19.89 per cent to $216.18 billion.
Gold imports in the first quarter of this fiscal year rose to $11.01 billion from $7.49 billion in April-June last year.
Factors Behind Import Surge
India's exports to West Asian countries rose 7.29 per cent to $5 billion in June, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal said in a press briefing on trade data.
Agarwal attributed the increase in the country's inbound shipments to higher imports of crude oil, electronics, machinery, and precious metals.